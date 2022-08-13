Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
foxwilmington.com
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
foxwilmington.com
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
California Laundromat Owners Pick Up and Move to Alabama After 12 Break-Ins in 6 Months
For more than a generation, Derek Thoms and his family have owned a number of successful laundromats in California‘s Bay Area. But after a string of 12 break-ins targeting his businesses over the last six months, Thoms has had enough. In January, a truck smashed into the front of...
foxwilmington.com
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office...
foxwilmington.com
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
