KDNK's News Director Morgan Neely has the news, including an update on the reopening of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport after an aircraft slid off the runway in Monday afternoon's heavy rain. In Routt County, the Rainbow Gathering completes its cleanup of National Forest land after hosting more than 10,000 people for their 50th annual get together; Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney faces a steep uphill battle in today's primary in Colorado's neighbor to the north; ecologists say wolves and beavers could help achieve President Biden's goal of conserving 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030; and desalination might be one (small) tool in the toolbox to supplement water supplies in the West's arid future.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO