Tuesday, August 16, 2022
KDNK's News Director Morgan Neely has the news, including an update on the reopening of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport after an aircraft slid off the runway in Monday afternoon's heavy rain. In Routt County, the Rainbow Gathering completes its cleanup of National Forest land after hosting more than 10,000 people for their 50th annual get together; Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney faces a steep uphill battle in today's primary in Colorado's neighbor to the north; ecologists say wolves and beavers could help achieve President Biden's goal of conserving 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030; and desalination might be one (small) tool in the toolbox to supplement water supplies in the West's arid future.
Carbondale Staycation Travel Guide and Mountain Fair Recap
Students from the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program's middle school summer workshop "Carbondale Staycation" share their final project: a radio travel guide for Carbondale. Students highlight favorite places to visit and things to do in town. We also hear from AZYEP DJ and student intern Andy B., and Aly Sanguily reflecting on this year's Mountain Fair.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Mesa County GOP says Peters won’t listen to call for resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chair of Mesa County’s GOP says indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters isn’t listening to his call for her to step down. Peters faces accusations she tampered with election results. That means she can’t work at the county in her current elected position. But Peters is still on the taxpayer payroll at $93,000 a year, and the scandal has cost Mesa County taxpayers at least $1.3 million.
Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck
Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail
A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
BREAKING NEWS: Flash Flood Warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Sunday night
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area through Glenwood Canyon until 9 p.m. Sunday night. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
