sprintcarandmidget.com
Knoxville Notes: Gravels Bitter Pill
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — David Gravel drove a race good enough to win the 61st Knoxville Nationals Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. The problem was Donny Schatz drove a better one. Gravel, the 2019 Nationals winner, took the lead at the start of the second segment and drove away from...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Knoxville Nationals Takeaways
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals proved to be quite interesting. There were a lot of great storylines and plenty of takeaways from the prestigious four-night affair. • The Donny Schatz era is far from over. The 45-year-old, 10-time World of Outlaws champion proved he...
sprintcarandmidget.com
PPM Injured In Knoxville Crash
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Parker Price-Miller suffered two fractured vertebrae in Saturday night‘s first-turn accident during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. According to Price-Miller‘s mother, Kami Ronk, the driver was transported to the hospital in Des Moines overnight and was found to have a fractured C7 and T5 vertebra.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Phillips’ Dream Comes True
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — As Tasker Phillips signed autographs and took photos with the huge gathering of fans surrounding his pit area Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway, his grin never wavered. The full-time farmer, part-time racer from Pleasantville, Iowa, had just locked into the Knoxville Nationals feature for the first...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Abreu Gets Third Hard Knox Victory
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Rico Abreu knows a thing or two about Hard Knox. Abreu picked up his third career victory in the Friday night preliminary night event held annually during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. With the victory, Abreu earned the 21st starting position in...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Emotional Schatz Gets No. 11 At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — They booed no more. For decades it seems the crowd during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway booed Donny Schatz. Late in Saturday night‘s 61st running of the annual event, those boos became emphatic cheers as the 10-time World of Outlaws champion made a late charge to win the most-prestigious event in all of sprint car racing for the 11th time.
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Acquires Beloved Iowa Indie
Fareway Stores is expanding its footprint in Iowa by taking over an independent store founded by a pair of Powerball jackpot winners. The Brick Street Market and Café, at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant, Iowa, started by Brian and Mary Lohse in 2014, is now part of the Fareway chain.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Natelborg Recovering from Serious Injury
Two days before camp began for the Eagles boys cross country team, they and the entire Pella Christian community received heartbreaking news. Junior Ryan Natelborg, one of the anchors for the Eagles last year when they made it to State for the first time since 2010, was seriously injured in a swimming accident while on vacation in Wisconsin on July 30th. Ryan lost consciousness briefly, and upon regaining consciousness, was unable to use his arms or legs. After being airlifted to a hospital in Madison, an MRI indicated that he had a serious spinal injury. Ryan underwent surgery that night that went well, and while he has taken small steps in the recovery process, a long journey is still before him. While Ryan won’t be able to join the Eagles on the cross country course, head coach Mike Buchheit said Ryan is absolutely a part of the team and that he looks forward to seeing him.
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
KCCI.com
Clouds, rain chances return to the metro for Monday and Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Rain Monday PM into Tuesday AM (especially west & southwest) Today: Partly cloudy. High around 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy skies early. A few showers...
Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
KCCI.com
Rain continues overnight in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been an extremely cool and cloudy day. High temp here in Des Moines will likely only top out at 70 degrees this afternoon. Light, but steady rain is moving in this afternoon and will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Rain lingers into tomorrow morning before drying out by mid-morning. We should see gradual clearing throughout the afternoon with some sunbreaks. Highs tomorrow will stay below average. We’ll be back to sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We will see another chance for scattered storms by Friday and Saturday. Overall, a cooler 8 day forecast with no big heat concerns.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
