Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Pooka Williams among 3 Bengals waived

Following their first preseason game, the Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as free agents in May. Williams, a first-year player, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up

Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy. Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices. While Burrow did...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor shares update on quarterback Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were more than happy to have their starting quarterback Joe Burrow return to practice for the first time since his appendectomy before training camp. This is a huge step for him being ready to play by Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor also...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 36-23 loss to Cardinals

There are specific things teams attempt to achieve in the preseason—particularly early in the summer. Giving significant snaps to rotational players and others grinding for a job is part-and-parcel of these games, as is prioritizing development over end scores. We saw a little bit of everything—bad and good—from the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends joined by Isaac Curtis

Another Sunday and another star-studded episode from Bengal Jim, James, Jamie and Tom! Following the likes of appearances from Zac Taylor, members of the 2005 AFC North Champion squad, Chris Evans and the like, the guys welcome in the other 2022 inductee to the Bengals’ Ring of Honor in Isaac Curtis.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill’s stellar preseason debut

You know what a Super Bowl appearance does? It attracts 60,000 fans to watch a football game without any starters playing. 60k for a Cincinnati Bengals preseason contest is a wild concept, but it was the reality Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals. With the entire starting lineup watching in street clothes, nearly two dozen first-year players took the field for the very first time in their careers. Less than half of them will make the Week 1 roster, and that’s where the drama lies with August football.
CINCINNATI, OH
