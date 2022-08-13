You know what a Super Bowl appearance does? It attracts 60,000 fans to watch a football game without any starters playing. 60k for a Cincinnati Bengals preseason contest is a wild concept, but it was the reality Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals. With the entire starting lineup watching in street clothes, nearly two dozen first-year players took the field for the very first time in their careers. Less than half of them will make the Week 1 roster, and that’s where the drama lies with August football.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO