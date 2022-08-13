Read full article on original website
In Style
Selena Gomez Keeps Wearing This Sandal Brand, and Nordstrom Just Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Styles
This summer, By Far sandals were everywhere I turned: sitting at postponed weddings, shuffling on the sticky, beer-covered dance floor of a Brooklyn bar, and laying in the sand in the south of Spain. It felt like I couldn't avoid them. Everyone seems to own a pair from the trendy brand that's beloved by internet style icons like Devon Lee Carlson, whose support of the brand can easily cause a sellout in seconds. But she isn't the only devoted By Far fangirl.
In Style
Poorna Jagannathan Explains Why It Was So Important for Her to Wear South Asian Brands on 'Never Have I Ever'
Poorna Jagannathan is having her moment to shine, and it's about damn time, IMO. The Never Have I Ever actress, who plays Devi's mother, Nalini Vishwakumar, on the hit Netflix series, feels as though her character is finally coming into her own — something you can see from her costumes in the show's latest season.
Summer Fridays Just Launched Its First Makeup Product & It Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing
Skin tints are nothing new these days. In fact, it seems like more skin tints (previously called tinted moisturizers) are more popular than foundation launches as of late. And that’s not just because of the hot summer months. Folks are wanting to see their skin more and more and are less afraid of pores, red spots and breakouts. And the best skin tints aren’t just sheer foundations. With so many launches, we want more from our lightweight coverage. That’s where Summer Fridays’ Sheer Skin Tint with Hyaluronic Acid + Squalane comes in. It makes perfect sense the buzzy skincare brand would...
The Best Wrinkle-Fighting Serums For a Line-Free Complexion
We all know providing your skin with the TLC it deserves is definitely a commitment—but one well worth it, if you ask us. Of course, one of the pesky signs of aging that many of us (myself included) are trying to dodge are fine lines and wrinkles. Now, let’s be clear: aging is normal and natural, and there’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles, period. with that being said, if you can soften the look of aging by using one of the best wrinkle serums on the market, why not? Whether you’ve developed them from the natural aging process, stress or dehydration,...
These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit
From LU'U DAN's Denim Phat Pants to Homage Year's Ova Bag, these pieces will help you stay rooted, no matter your state of being.
In Style
Angelina Jolie Discovered the Perfect End-of-Summer Outfit Formula, and She's Wearing It on Repeat
Angelina Jolie has been serving the most realistic yet ideal summer wardrobe for the past couple of weeks. She has basically been giving us that minimal "mom at the local beach town farm stand" look that feels so effortlessly perfect for summer. If it wasn't for her impressive designer bag collection, we might not even recognize her at first glance.
In Style
How to Sell Clothes Online
Looking to make a quick buck? Learning how to sell clothes online is a solid option, in theory. In practice, it can take a lot of work. Some services require the seller to take high-resolution photography of each item, write enticing product copy to accompany said photo, and research an appropriate price point for resale. There are also services that have strict policies about what type of products are allowed to be sold on their platform. Suddenly, what was supposed to be a simple side hustle feels more like a part-time job.
In Style
I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime
I knew the day would eventually come when I would finally have to commit to doing my own nails for the foreseeable future. I've spent a decade paying a minimum of $120 (usually closer to $150) for gel nail art manicures with different artists and salons across New York City. But it's becoming increasingly difficult to find an appointment; many of my usual places are booked up a month or two in advance. Nail service costs also seem to be rising and I'm also not about to spend almost $200 every month to get my nails done, especially in this economy.
In Style
Gel Nails vs. Shellac Nails: Which Long-Lasting Manicure Is Better?
The promise of a shiny, chip-free manicure for up to two weeks is exactly why the gel manicure remains one of the most popular choices at nail salons. The long-lasting polish holds up against things such as washing dishes, not to mention it doesn't require any drying time at the salon.
