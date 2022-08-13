Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning
According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Needed For Beer Garden At This Weekend’s National Lentil Festival In Pullman
Volunteers are still needed for the beer garden at this weekend’s National Lentil Festival in Pullman. If you would like to help just contact the Pullman Chamber of Commerce or email director@lentilfest.com.
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
pullmanradio.com
Local Washington Entities Receive State Grants For Festivals & Events
Three local entities have received grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The agency recently allocated over 3 million dollars in pandemic relief funding for events, festivals and celebrations in communities with populations under 100,000 people. The Palouse Chamber of Commerce received 13,000 dollars, the Colfax Chamber of Commerce received 7,000 dollars while the Washington State University School of Music received 5,000 dollars.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Car Fire Along Snake River Before It Spread Into The Canyon
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.
Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane. Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and...
dpgazette.com
Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?
The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
nspiremagazine.com
A Contemporary Farmhouse With Rustic Flair
This custom home is a unique blend of quality and character. With over 7,100 square feet of living space on a nearly one-acre lot overlooking the 15th fairway of the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, this two-level home has plenty of room for activities, both indoor and out. After...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman hosts last Concerts in the Park of the season
The City of Pullman will host the last Concerts in the Park of the season this Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm located at Reaney Park. The concert will feature American Bonfire to play modern country and classic rock.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
Serve Idaho received a $3.9 million grant to fund the AmeriCorps programs from 2022 to 2023. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow received one of these grants for $348,210 to fund 18 AmeriCorps members who will be placed on projects providing environmental education to Idahoans and conducting environmental restoration on Idaho lands.
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
KXLY
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
Barker Road construction pushing traffic into neighborhoods
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The construction of a new roundabout on Barker road is forcing drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations. Many drivers are now utilizing nearby neighborhoods as Barker remains closed; bringing an influx of traffic and constant noise to subdivisions. “The noise is unbelievable,” said...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Miller Road Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Miller Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Ewan. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 12, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Steve Gibson, Whitman County Fire District 2.
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
