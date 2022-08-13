ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Country News

UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning

According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
LEWISTON, ID
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Local Washington Entities Receive State Grants For Festivals & Events

Three local entities have received grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The agency recently allocated over 3 million dollars in pandemic relief funding for events, festivals and celebrations in communities with populations under 100,000 people. The Palouse Chamber of Commerce received 13,000 dollars, the Colfax Chamber of Commerce received 7,000 dollars while the Washington State University School of Music received 5,000 dollars.
WASHINGTON STATE
pullmanradio.com

Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Car Fire Along Snake River Before It Spread Into The Canyon

Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
dpgazette.com

Poll: Should Deer Park Have A Police Department?

The topic of a police department in Deer Park has been avidly debated among the Deer Park council members. Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman, opened up to the public about the Spokane County Sheriff’s inability to retain the required staff to serve both Spokane County and the city of Deer Park.
DEER PARK, WA
nspiremagazine.com

A Contemporary Farmhouse With Rustic Flair

This custom home is a unique blend of quality and character. With over 7,100 square feet of living space on a nearly one-acre lot overlooking the 15th fairway of the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, this two-level home has plenty of room for activities, both indoor and out. After...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

Serve Idaho received a $3.9 million grant to fund the AmeriCorps programs from 2022 to 2023. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow received one of these grants for $348,210 to fund 18 AmeriCorps members who will be placed on projects providing environmental education to Idahoans and conducting environmental restoration on Idaho lands.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Miller Road Fire

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Miller Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Ewan. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 12, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Steve Gibson, Whitman County Fire District 2.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA

