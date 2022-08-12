ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
Fresh N Faded makes sure that kids start school with the supplies they need

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
OHIO STATE
Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
Why the Dayton, OH, Region Is an Inviting Place to Do Business

The Dayton region is a place to invest, grow and succeed. A culture of innovation and collaboration combined with a logistically unmatched central location close to markets, partners and customers are just two of the advantages businesses discover when they choose the Dayton region as the place to invest, grow and succeed.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
‘Art Ball for All’ planned for Aug. 27

One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Multimillion dollar makeover of Dayton Convention Center begins

DAYTON — Local leaders are celebrating the start of a multimillion dollar makeover at the Dayton Convention Center. In March 2021, News Center 7 previously reported that the city estimated the convention center needed as much as $28 million worth of improvement. Officials with the Montgomery County Convention Facilities...
DAYTON, OH
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
KETTERING, OH
The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

