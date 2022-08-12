Read full article on original website
Local school leaders say this year will be ‘a pretty normal year’ due to fewer COVID-19 regulations
Kids and teachers are seeing the most normal start to the school year in nearly two years as COVID restrictions began to be lifted. “It’s going to look like a pretty normal year,” Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools said. Piper explained that last year the district...
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today. Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year. News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it
The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
hometownstations.com
Fresh N Faded makes sure that kids start school with the supplies they need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
cleveland19.com
$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
livability.com
Why the Dayton, OH, Region Is an Inviting Place to Do Business
The Dayton region is a place to invest, grow and succeed. A culture of innovation and collaboration combined with a logistically unmatched central location close to markets, partners and customers are just two of the advantages businesses discover when they choose the Dayton region as the place to invest, grow and succeed.
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
dayton.com
‘Art Ball for All’ planned for Aug. 27
One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
Multimillion dollar makeover of Dayton Convention Center begins
DAYTON — Local leaders are celebrating the start of a multimillion dollar makeover at the Dayton Convention Center. In March 2021, News Center 7 previously reported that the city estimated the convention center needed as much as $28 million worth of improvement. Officials with the Montgomery County Convention Facilities...
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
