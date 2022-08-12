LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.

