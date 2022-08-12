ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe returns to the club to take up coaching role in the club's academy - five months after the 39-year-old hung up his boots

Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham Hotspur as a member of the club's academy coaching staff.

The former England international made 362 appearances for Spurs and scored 143 goals across his two separate spells at the club.

Defoe - who represented Tottenham between 2004 to 2008 and 2009 to 2014 - will also assume the position of Club Ambassador as part of his new role.

Jermain Defoe is returning to Spurs as a part of the club's academy coaching staff

The 39-year-old's role as Club Ambassador will see him work with Tottenham's partners and global fanbase.

The news of Defoe's new appointment comes seven months after he left his player-coach role at Rangers.

Defoe had been at Ibrox since January 2019 and signed a one-year contract extension last summer which included a provision for him to join the club's coaching staff.

However, Defoe decided to step away from his role at Rangers in January 2022 after making just two Scottish Premiership appearances that season.

He went on to join Sunderland for a second time before officially announcing his retirement from professional football in March 2022.

Defoe wrote to his Twitter followers saying it was 'the right time to bow out' after 'an incredible journey and said football would 'always be in my blood'.

'After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football,' he wrote to fans on Twitter. 'It's been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

'I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out. I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.

'Football will always be in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I've had. I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.

'Thank you to all the fans from each club I've played for. The love I have received and endured throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all.

'Thank you also to my amazing team-mates, coaches and staff for playing such an integral part in my career.

'Lastly, I want to say thank you to my mum. You gave me a ball at two years old and you made me believe my dream could happen. All that I am is because of you, and I owe everything to you and God.'

Defoe's effort of 162 Premier League strikes means he is the ninth highest scorer in top-flight history, above Michael Owen and Spurs legend Teddy Sheringham.

He will now work closely alongside Tottenham's existing coaching team and look to use his experience to develop their youth teams.

JERMAIN DEFOE'S CAREER IN NUMBERS

West Ham

Apps: 105, Goals: 41

AFC Bournemouth (loan)

Apps: 31, Goals: 19

Tottenham

Apps 362, Goals: 143

Portsmouth

Apps: 36, Goals: 17

Toronto FC

Apps: 21, Goals: 12

Sunderland

Apps: 100, Goals: 37

AFC Bournemouth

Apps: 34, Goals: 4

Rangers

Apps: 74, Goals: 32

Trophies: Scottish Premiership 2020-21

England

Caps: 57, Goals: 20

