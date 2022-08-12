Read full article on original website
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Woman charged with murder after Tennessee inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home
An East Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night on South 10th Street
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Kachelle Isbell Sentenced To Five Years For Reckless Homicide
The Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday morning in Christian County Circuit Court. Kachelle Isbell plead guilty to reckless homicide in the April 3, 2021 shooting of 33-year-old Anthony Johnson Monday....
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
WSMV
Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into an East Nashville shooting led to a Nashville man being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for drug and firearms violations. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said 40-year-old Anthony Ussery was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to being a...
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
whopam.com
Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
clarksvillenow.com
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
wnctimes.com
Fed Assault Charge After Morning Shootout with Federal Agents
NASHVILLE – Michael Clay, 30, of Nashville, was charged today with assaulting a federal officer, following an early morning shootout that occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. According to the criminal complaint, Deputy U.S. Marshals...
