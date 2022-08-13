Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
racedayct.com
Art Barry, Legendary Modified Team Owner And Car Builder, Passes
THOMPSON – Art Barry, a cornerstone of the Northeastearn Modified racing community for the last seven decades, passed away Tuesday. Barry, of Preston, was 86 years old. Barry, who began his career in short track racing in 1952 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, developed a reputation as one of the top chassis designers in Modified racing under his SPAFCO Racing and Spearpoint Auto brands. He was also regarded as one of the most successful team owners in the history of Modified racing.
racedayct.com
Anthony Flannery Looking To Put Bad Luck Behind Him In Lincoln Tech Open 80 At Stafford
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) For Anthony Flannery and the #25ct Fowler’s Auto Wrecking / Belltown Recycling team, good luck has been hard to find in 2022 when racing Open Modifieds at Stafford Motor Speedway. With 50 cars on hand for the NAPA Spring Sizzler® in April, Flannery was able to earn a starting position but a wreck not of his own doing ended his run. Flannery is hoping to not only get a top-10 finish this Friday night, August 19, in the Lincoln Tech Open 80, but also make it to the checkered flag.
racedayct.com
Tackling The Competition: Stephen Kopcik Gets Third Consecutive Sunoco Mod Win At Thompson Speedway
THOMPSON – Stephen Kopcik arrived at Thompson Speedway for Icebreaker weekend in April with a very defined mission plan for 2022 Sunoco Modified division races at the track. That mission continued on a perfectly Tuesday at Thompson Speedway. Kopcik went to the lead on lap 25 and went unchallenged...
racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Who Will Win The Whelen Mod Tour Phoenix Communications 150 At Thompson Speedway
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to Thompson Speedway for the first time since October 2020 Wednesday with the running of the Phoenix Communications 150. The 26-car entry list for Wednesday event includes seven former Whelen Modified Tour event winners at Thompson Speedway. That list includes Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby, Ron Silk, Bobby Santos III, Craig Lutz, Timmy Solomito and Donny Lia.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Dale Earnhardt raced at Stafford Motor Speedway
(WTNH) – In our flashback this week, Connecticut is best known for basketball, pro hockey, even Olympic athletes who grew up in many of our cities and towns, but the state has also played host to several notable sporting events. That includes in the realm of racing. In the...
racedayct.com
Whelen Modified Tour Phoenix Communications 150 At Thompson Postponed To Thursday
THOMPSON – With a forecast calling for showers for much of the day and into the evening, NASCAR and Thompson Speedway operators made the call Tuesday evening to postpone Wednesday’s Whelen Modified Tour Phoenix Communications 150 to Thursday. The racing card and schedule will remain the same as...
NBC Connecticut
At Least Two Injured in Thompson Jet Ski Collision
An investigation is underway after two jet skis reportedly collided Saturday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says this happened during the early evening hours at the Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson. The operators of both jet skis suffered injuries and had to be taken to an area hospital...
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton
Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Thompson jet ski crash sends two to hospital
THOMPSON — A jet ski crash in Quaddick Reservoir on Saturday sent two boaters to the hospital, a state official said. Environmental Conservation Police on Saturday responded to a report of a collision between two jet skis on Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey said.
'It Has Been A Good Run': East Windsor Ice Cream Shop To Close After Nearly 66 Years
A Connecticut ice cream shop is set to permanently close after nearly 66 years in business. Hartford County eatery Dari Delite, located in East Windsor at 301 South Main St., will officially close sometime this year, owners Julie Preston Cortese and Frank Dziedziak announced on Saturday, Aug. 6. The final...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: I-91 in East Windsor shut down Monday morning due to tractor trailer crash
The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with...
NBC Connecticut
Tractor-Trailer Brings Down Multiple Telephone Poles and Wires in Newington
Police are asking residents to avoid an intersection in Newington on Monday after a tractor-trailer brought down multiple telephone poles and wires. The incident is at the intersection of Sequin Street and Thompson Street. According to investigators, three telephone poles are down, along with multiple cable and electrical wires. It's...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
westernmassnews.com
Tik Tok challenge leading to increase in thefts of Hyundai, Kia vehicles
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A recent uptick in car thefts stemming from a Tik Tok challenge is sparking concern across the country. Just over the border in Connecticut, police believe this type of crime may have happened Monday in East Windsor. A recent Tik Tok trend that shows users how...
Cannabis community meeting on proposed Florence dispensary turns fiery — even as Northampton is loaded with pot shops
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
See the 10 most expensive homes sold in Hampden County, Aug. 7-13
A house in Longmeadow that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $295,894. The average price per square foot ended up at $199.
iheart.com
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
NewsTimes
CT State Police: Driver of car dies in fiery crash with tractor-trailer on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR — The driver of car died when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 91 late Sunday, sparking an intense fire, state police said Monday morning. Troopers said they do not know the identity of the victim, nor do they know the make and model...
