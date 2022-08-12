Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today. Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year. News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome...
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages
"We in Springfield will have about 100 new team members joining us here in the fall. It's been a challenge, but our H.R. department has been working extremely, extremely hard to fill all of those positions," Hill said.
Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it
The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wosu.org
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it's 'probable' that Dublin broke anti-discrimination laws
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it is “probable” that the city of Dublin broke state law by discriminating against the elderly with recent zoning changes. The new city law followed a suspicious fire that broke out amid a months-long neighborhood dispute. Scott and Priscilla Hamilton bought a...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
livability.com
Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House
Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
