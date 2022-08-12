ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Springfield, OH
Springfield, OH
Government
WDTN

Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
News Break
Politics
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
livability.com

Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House

Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
DAYTON, OH
livability.com

Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style

Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH

