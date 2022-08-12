ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland Schools COVID 19 Policy

Loveland, Ohio – As students return to classes, below is the current COVID-19 Health Guidelines in effect for the Loveland City School District:. (effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22) Background: The quick spread of the omicron variants and their rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and...
LOVELAND, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Springfield, OH
Education
City
Springfield, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
livability.com

Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House

Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
DAYTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
#School Lunch#School Meals#Springfield Local Schools
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
NewsBreak
Education
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Whoooo are you?

Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
DAYTON, OH

