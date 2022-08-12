Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
Area students welcomed on first day back to school with ‘clap-in’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools, the biggest school district in the Miami Valley, welcomed back students today. Meadowdale High School had a unique way to celebrate students returning for the school year. News Center 7 spoke with one pastor who was there at the special “clap in” to welcome...
More area students are set to return today; What parents should know
Many area schools across the Miami Valley are returning to the classroom this week. Today three area school districts will welcome back their students to the classroom. In Montgomery County, Dayton Public Schools will be welcoming back students of all ages today. In Greene County, Beavercreek City Schools will welcome...
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Schools COVID 19 Policy
Loveland, Ohio – As students return to classes, below is the current COVID-19 Health Guidelines in effect for the Loveland City School District:. (effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22) Background: The quick spread of the omicron variants and their rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
livability.com
Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House
Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it
The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
miamivalleytoday.com
Whoooo are you?
Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office works with local students on the final day of CSI Camp at the sheriff’s office training center on Friday. Students from around the county joined the Miami East CSI Club during the week-long CSI camp where students learned to identify and process evidence, photograph a crime scene, and prepare evidence to be transported, cataloged, and preserved for use in court.
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
Comments / 0