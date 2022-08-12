The class action lawsuit in the state's Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, claimed the agency violated the state's constitution with unjust enrichment. Before July 2018, anyone who wanted a driver's license, permit or ID could go to a BMV office where a worker there would create, print, laminate and immediately give them to the customer. To make up for the cost of doing this, the BMV had workers charge a $1.50 lamination fee.

16 HOURS AGO