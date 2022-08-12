ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fikayo Tomori 'is set to sign a bumper new five-year contract at AC Milan' after continuing to impress since leaving Chelsea... with Serie A giants keen to tie England defender down 'due to fear of interest from Premier League clubs'

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is set to sign a new long-term contract in Italy, according to a report.

The 24-year-old, who has three caps for England, has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal at the San Siro to ward off interest from the Premier League.

Tomori has been in impressive form since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2021, and, according to The Times, will now be rewarded with a stellar new contract at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ss7RY_0hFZL0I000
AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is set to sign a new five-year contract at the Italian side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dYCR_0hFZL0I000
The 24-year-old has made three appearances for Gareth Southgate's England team

Tomori signed for Milan in January 2021, initially on loan, before making the deal permanent that summer.

The £24million fee seems a bargain, with the central defender putting in a number of stellar displays at the back for the Italian champions during his 18 months at the club.

Tomori started England's Nations League draw with Italy earlier in the summer and has his eyes set on a World Cup spot when the tournament takes place in Qatar later this year.

England have struggled for options in central defence, so the opportunity is there for Tomori to stake his claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m1ub_0hFZL0I000
Tomori was previously at Chelsea, but left after struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge

The defender struggled for minutes at Chelsea under former manager Frank Lampard and joined Milan in search of first-team football.

The move paid off, and he is now one of Europe's hottest prospects and has reportedly gained significant interest from several clubs in England.

The deal is set to see a significant increase in Tomori's wages, with Milan keen to keep their star man after losing Franck Kessie to Barcelona this summer.

The Italian side are also reportedly interested in Chelsea forward Hakeem Ziyech, but are unable to match the Moroccan's wage demands.

