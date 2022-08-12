ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City eye up transfer for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney as possible Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Arsenal star Kieran Tierney.

That’s after losing Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Gunners, with the Ukrainian ironically taking Tierney’s place in Mikel Arteta’s XI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sd91Y_0hFZKkZq00
Man City are plotting a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6rtL_0hFZKkZq00
City want Tierney to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has taken the Scot's place at Arsenal Credit: Getty

The Mirror claims Pep Guardiola is desperate to add a left-back to his squad before deadline day.

City were hoping to land Marc Cucurella from Brighton this month.

But after seeing several bids rejected, the deal was then hijacked by Chelsea who paid a mammoth £62million for the Spaniard.

City are reportedly on the verge of a deal for Anderlecht youngster Sergio Gomez.

But Guardiola wants a more experienced defender to come in and provide support for Joao Cancelo.

And Tierney is now thought to be at the top of City’s shopping list.

The 25-year-old ex-Celtic ace has been an important player for Arsenal since his 2019 move.

However, Tierney’s progress has been blighted by injury since his Emirates switch.

And Arteta opted to move for Zinchenko to provide more consistency in his side.

It now opens the possibility for what would effectively work out as a straight swap between Arsenal and City’s left-backs.

And Tierney could be keen on a move after finding himself bumped to second-choice at the Emirates.

But should Arteta refuse to sell to his old club, City are thought to be looking at several other options.

One of those is Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi, who would be a more attacking option.

And the other is Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro, who can also play central midfield and would become City’s FOURTH Portuguese player if he joined.

BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
'Bring it on son' – Graeme Souness challenges Tyrone Mings to 'call me anytime' as he ramps up row with Aston Villa ace

TOUGH-TALKING talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has challenged Tyrone Mings to "call me anytime", after their bitter war of words spilled into a third day. The former Liverpool and Scotland captain - who famously never pulled his punches on or off the park - stunned listeners by calling out the Aston Villa and England defender, challenging him to hit the airwaves and have it out with him live on talkSPORT.
SOCCER
Nottingham Forest 'make £17m transfer offer to Frankfurt for midfielder Djibril Sow and close in on Houssem Aouar'

NOTTINGHAM FOREST could make it SEVENTEEN summer recruits by adding midfielders Djibril Sow and Houssem Aouar. The Premier League newcomers have reportedly bid £17million for Eintracht Frankfurt's box-to-box hero Sow. And they are closing in on former Arsenal target Aouar, whose Lyon contract ends next summer. Over the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland has just EIGHT touches in Man City's 4-0 rout of Bournemouth as he endures a frustrating home debut... but Pep Guardiola defends his striker and claims he had 'the most difficult job in the world against' the Cherries

Pep Guardiola has praised Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, despite the Norwegian having only eight touches in the game and failing to get on the scoresheet. The Premier League champions made it two wins from two after last weekend's opening day win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
