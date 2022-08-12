ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Ethan Laird set to join QPR on season-long loan transfer as Erik ten Hag looks to get youngster gametime

By Emillia Hawkins
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Ethan Laird is reportedly on the verge of joining QPR on loan.

Laird, 21, had provisionally agreed to join Watford on a season-long loan last month.

Laird is set to join QPR on loan Credit: AFP

However, talks collapsed shortly after The Hornets signed Mario Gaspar in a free transfer from Villarreal.

Watford boss Rob Edwards subsequently could not offer Laird first-team football, something that Erik ten Hag believes is crucial for his development.

But, the young right-back is now poised for a move elsewhere.

According to The Telegraph, Laird is set to join QPR on a season-long loan.

The deal will see him stay with the Championship side until June 2023.

It is set to be his fourth time out on loan since signing his first professional contract with The Red Devils in 2019.

In January 2021 he was sent to League One side MK Dons on a short-term loan, where he made 25 appearances.

He then spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with Swansea before making the move to Championship rivals Bournemouth, where he was limited to just six appearances.

Laird will become QPR's fifth signing of the summer.

The R's have already completed loan deals for Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards from Leeds and Brighton respectively.

Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal have also joined the club this summer, both in free transfers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
