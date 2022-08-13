Read full article on original website
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital. According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.
Investigations are ongoing in Michigan, and Ohio as reports of E. coli infections increase
Officials in Michigan are investigating almost 100 cases of E. coli infections in the state including a cluster of illnesses reported this past week in Ottawa County. The 98 cases reported so far this month mark a huge jump in cases during the same time period in 2021 when 20 patients were reported from across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday officials were reporting 18 patients in the current cluster in Ottawa County.
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
E. coli cases in Wood County appear to be linked
The results from E. coli samples sent to the Ohio Department of Health show a link between at least five of the 18 cases tested so far. It is too soon to know the source of the contamination, according to Beth Peery, public health information and education manager at the Wood County Health Department.
E. coli outbreak in Wood County
Ohio E. coli outbreak rises to 18
The Sentinel Tribune reports that there are now 18 cases of E. coli reported in Bowling Green, Wood County, Ohio. Health Commissioner Ben Robison briefed the board of health about the outbreak at Thursday’s meeting. At that time there were 15 cases. From Jan. 1 2016 to June 30,...
