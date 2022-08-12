ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United 'are eager to agree new terms with Marcus Rashford and keep him at Old Trafford for the 2022-2023 campaign' as Paris Saint-Germain plot potential transfer swoop

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Man United are committed to keeping Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford for the 2022-2023 campaign despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Sportsmail revealed on March 8 that PSG had registered an interest in the England international and the Ligue 1 side launched their first move earlier this week.

However, the Red Devils are eager to keep hold of the 24-year-old and agree new terms with the forward this summer.

Marcus Rashford (above) will stay at Manchester United for the 2022-2023 campaign

According to ESPN, United have no intention of selling Rashford this summer. The report also states that the Red Devils are eager to extend the forward's contract at the club.

As it stands, Rashford has less than 12 months left on his existing deal at United. However, there is an option to extend the contract by a further year - keeping him at the club until 2024.

However, Rashford has picked up interest from Ligue 1 side PSG. The interest from the French side could be used as leverage in future negotiations over a new deal at United.

More to follow...

Marcus Rashford
