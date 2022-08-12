Mindy Kaling wows in bold dress for season three premiere celebration for Netflix series Never Have I Ever in LA

Mindy Kaling joined the cast and crew for the season three premiere celebration of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles.

In all, there are 10 new episodes of the coming-of-age comedy-drama dropping on the streaming platform on Friday, August 12.

Created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, the comedy takes place in the area of the San Fernando Valley and is loosely based on Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area.

Premiere time: Mindy Kaling, 43, attended the season three premiere celebration of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles on Thursday

As one of the creators and an acclaimed actor, Kaling was sure to bring her star power on the red carpet decked out in a red, pink and orange dress that she matched with a pair of open-toe heels.

She kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing a few rings, earrings and a bracelet.

The actress and writer, 43, rounded out her overall look by having her long raven tresses pulled back off her face into a bun, with the exception of some strands of hair she left dangling around the frame of her face.

Kaling was also joined on the red carpet by Ted Sarandos, who's the co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix.

He looked handsome in a black pinstripe suit that was matched with a white dress shirt and black dress shoes.

The brains of the show: Kaling co-created the coming-of-age comedy-drama with Lang Fisher

The bosses: Kaling also snuggled next to Ted Sarandos, who's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer for Netflix

Fan friendly: The actress and writer also took to the streets to capture all the fan support

At one point during the celebration, Kaling decided to head out to the street where young fans were gathered in hopes of getting a glimpse at one of the stars.

She proceeded to snap a few selfie snaps as the fans cheered her on and took photos of their own.

Before heading to the premiere, the Massachusetts native took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herselfd in her outfit.

'What a week it’s been talking about this amazing new season of @neverhaveiever! And now headed to the season 3 premiere, to see my favorite people, the cast and crew and FANS! Please tune in tomorrow when it drops on @netflix!! @loulielang' she wrote in the caption.

The team: Actors Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of Never Have I Ever

The series lead, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, arrived in style wearing a black dress with a slit of the left to sllow for her to flaunt her gams at a moments notice.

The Canadian actress also wore a pair of black open-toe heels and had her long locks pulled back off her face in a ponytail.

Darren Barnet also struck a few poses by himself dressed in black slacks with a blue and black shirt and matching boots.

Gams on parade: The show's leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looked fab by flaunting her legs in a black dress and heels

Red carpet: Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet sweetly kissed Ramakrishnan on the cheek

Youthful strut: Barnet also struck a few poses by himself dressed in black slacks with a blue and black shirt and matching boots

Unique: Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a dermatologist and Devi's mother, stepped out in a unique-looking black and silver ensemble

Actress Richa Moorjani and husband Bharat Rishi Moorjani shared the spotlight of the red carpet in their respective ensembles.

Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor Wong, rocked a yellow number, while actress Hannah Stein who portrays Shira Liedman, Ben's girlfriend, went with a green dress.

Megan Suri, who played Aneesa Qureshi, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks, looked lovely in her pink off-the-shoulder number.

And Dino Petrera was one of several people to showcase their fashion sense in pink on the red carpet. The actor portrayed Jonah Sharpe, a boy who came out as gay in the series.

Bright and colorful: Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor Wong, rocked a yellow number while actress Hannah Stein who portrays Shira Liedman, Ben's girlfriend, went with a green dress

Pretty in Pink: Megan Suri, who played Aneesa Qureshi, a student at Sherman Oaks, looked lovely in her pink off-the-shoulder number

Colorful: Dino Petrera showed off his fashion sense in a hot pink suit; he portrayed Jonah Sharpe, a boy who came out as gay

Lee Rodriguez, who's plays Fabiola Torres, one of Devi's best friends, wore a one-shoulder yellow dress with a furry outline along the bottom.

Others on hand for the premiere celebration include Ranjita Chakravarty, Jade Bender, Rupi Kaur and Lilly Singh.

Deacon Phillippe, son of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is making his on-screen acting debut as Parker, who is central character Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) debate team rival from a well-funded private school.

Parker's 'able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party,' the release reveals.

Soft and sweet: Lee Rodriguez, who's plays Fabiola Torres, one of Devi's best friends, wore a one-shoulder yellow dress with a furry outline along the bottom

Classic: Ranjita Chakravarty went with a more classic Indian outfit; she plays Nirmala Vishwakumar, Mohan's mother and Devi's paternal grandmother

Stylin': Actress Richa Moorjani and husband Bharat Rishi Moorjani shared the spotlight of the red carpet in their respective ensembles

In the new season, Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

A new trailer that dropped late last month also promoted the official debut of Daxton, which symbolizes the new union between Davi and Paxton. The new couple could be seen strolling the halls of Sherman Oaks High hand in hand, much to the dismay and envy of some of their classmates.

Joining Phillippe as one of the newcomers will be Terry Hu, who will play Addison, a 'crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s friend group.'

The show made its series premiere back in April 2020, and has been renewed for a fourth and final season that is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Strike a pose: Canadian actress Lilly Singh showed support for the show in a bright blue suit

Lady in red: Jade Bender opted to show case her legs in three-tone red minidress