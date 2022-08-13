ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEPrh_0hFZHadx00

Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated, KTLA sister station WXIN reports.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSgZz_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXxuf_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYB9t_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYP7i_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj9r_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is1Jl_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnVdk_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfEz_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsk8E_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1JPU_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHnTU_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIm9A_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxlB0_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6ti5_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu8J2_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLOgO_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2wf2_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTqlp_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBivn_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suTa9_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzyMc_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQtBv_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFpt_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Hzj_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNiN_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZS1z_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLNd3_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLR_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg8al_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyh55_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts1dJ_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffzxH_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0y6l_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYVRU_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9DgO_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPZC_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woqP0_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WO4c_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBxSD_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxz6_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDIYW_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S98TO_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Lcr_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRJgP_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrFz_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiojq_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stxGL_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foymu_0hFZHadx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9aXx_0hFZHadx00
Slideshow photos//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains

The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Protein#Food Poisoning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Wxin
KTLA

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors

A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
WILLOWBROOK, CA
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary

Rep. Liz Cheney, a one-time ally of Donald Trump who became one of his most ardent Republican critics, is projected to lose her primary after a longshot bid to survive defying the former president and his influence over GOP voters.
WYOMING STATE
KTLA

Beverly Hills surgeon pleads guilty in sober living fraud case

A surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Randy Rosen ran Wellness Wave, a surgical center in Beverly Hills, and girlfriend Liza Vismanos owned Lotus Laboratories, a toxicology lab in Los Alamitos. Prosecutors […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Biden signs expansive health, climate bill into law

The $740 billion bill was significantly slimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion package some envisioned last fall, but nevertheless represents an undeniable win for Biden and Democrats in Congress. It includes some of Biden’s key campaign promises and makes the largest investment in federal climate programs in history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy