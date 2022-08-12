CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago’s winning rally started after José Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock’s infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jiménez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to José Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center. The four-run outburst handed a win to Johnny Cueto (5-5), who pitched eight masterful innings. Liam Hendriks earned his 26th save, retiring Mauricio Dubón on a popup to first with two runners on for the final out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO