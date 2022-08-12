ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander is found guilty of trespassing and given a restraining order after showing up uninvited at her wedding to Sam Asghari and battering a security guard

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been convicted of trespassing and battery after crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari and hitting a security guard.

Alexander, 40, pled no contest to the charges in Ventura County, California yesterday, a week after he appeared disheveled at a pretrial hearing.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Spears' first husband filmed himself crashing the popstar's fairytale wedding armed with a knife and dressed in a white prison jumpsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBLJV_0hFZFFnk00
Alexander appeared slim and gaunt in a remote courtroom appearance from prison last week (left). And right: the 40-year-old poses for pictures shortly after his marriage to Britney Spears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IWtx_0hFZFFnk00

He was initially charged with felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

Spears, 40, and Alexander - who lives in Spears' native Tennessee - married in Las Vegas 18 years ago, but the marriage was annulled after only 55 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zUpF_0hFZFFnk00
Alexander is pictured at a Hollywood nightclub in 2005, months after he married Britney Spears. It was swiftly annulled

Cops said he gained entry to the private ceremony - whose star-studded guest list included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore - by scaling a fence into the exclusive gated community where Spears' home is situated.

He then climbed down a rocky slope to get on to the singer’s 20-acre property.

Running toward Spears’ 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa while capturing it on his cellphone camera, he screamed: 'I'm Jason Alexander. The first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding.'

He would then enter the wedding tent where the nuptials were soon to be held, shouting: 'She's my first wife, she's my only wife.'

After fighting with Britney’s security guards, he was wrestled to the ground and later arrested - an altercation a guest was able to capture on his own cellphone camera.

After the attack, Spears was granted a restraining order against her former beau, after she and Asghari told cops that Alexander was carrying a knife when he was arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELNau_0hFZFFnk00
Britney and longtime partner Sam Asghari are pictured at their fairytale wedding in June

One of Britney's security team also said Alexander entered had tried 'multiple times' to open the singer's locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from Jason.

One of the security guards involved in the incident was also granted a restraining order against Alexander.

Following his arrest, a judge ordered that he would not be allowed ‘to contact, annoy, harass,’ Spears and her new husband, a personal trainer from Iran, and not to come within 100 yards of them for the next three years.

He was locked up on $100,000 bail.

