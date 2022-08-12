ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Italian tycoon's £20million superyacht goes up in flames in front of stunned tourists off Spanish island - just a month after he took delivery of 150ft vessel

By Gerard Couzens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A £20million superyacht owned by a company boss worth more than £400million has gone up in flames off the coast of a Spanish island.

The 150ft vessel Aria SF caught fire Thursday afternoon in Cala Saona, on the west coast of the Mediterranean isle of Formentera, just a month after being delivered to owner Paolo Scudieri.

Nine passengers and seven crew were on board at the time the fire broke out, and were also rescued unharmed by two Spanish coast guard vessels. It is not clear if Scudieri was one of those saved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNe85_0hFZEj3D00
A £20million superyacht belonging to an Italian businessman worth £400million has been gutted by fire which broke out off the coast of a Spanish island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKtTm_0hFZEj3D00
The Aria SF, owned by 62-year-old Paolo Scudieri, caught fire Thursday afternoon off the coast of Formentera, in the Mediterranean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRf0y_0hFZEj3D00
Fire engulfs the top deck of the Aria, after it burst into flames off the coast of the Spanish island of Formentera Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9OzS_0hFZEj3D00
The boat featured a swimming pool, five bedrooms and a gym before it was burned to ash on Thursday afternoon

The black smoke the fire caused could be seen as far away as the neighbouring island of Ibiza.

Naples-born industrialist Mr Scudieri is the chairman of car interior components producer Gruppo Addler, which was founded by his father Achille in 1956.

The firm designs and manufactures acoustic and thermal components for the automotive industry. It has more than 15,000 employees across 23 countries with a turnover of around £1billion.

Father-of-fouor Mr Scudieri, 62, whose net worth is estimated at $500m, is the ambassador for tourisim of the Principality of Monaco and sits on the board of the Banco di Napoli.

He has also diversified into the food sector and his company Excellence Campane owns several shops and restaurants in Italy.

He recently told Il Mattino of his first meeting with the legendary Enzo Ferrari, recalling: ‘I was 20 years old, already a big fan of Enzo Ferrari, and I sent him a birthday card.

‘I found his answer with an invitation set for the following morning at 8.30. … I didn’t think twice, I immediately got in the car and against the will of my mother I drove all night to be punctual the next morning in front of my idol.

‘I never thought that in a few years I would become their supplier ‘.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3th8Tx_0hFZEj3D00
A view of the yacht from the deck of a nearby firefighting boat shows how it was completely destroyed by the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U86tL_0hFZEj3D00
Scudieri ordered the ship in 2019 but only took delivery of it last month, and has now seen the vessel go up in smoke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzCvg_0hFZEj3D00
Nine passengers and seven crew were on board the ship when it caught fire, but were all rescued unharmed and taken to safety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYzE8_0hFZEj3D00
A Spanish coast guard vessel extinguishes the wreck of the Aria, which has been completely destroyed in the flames

Aria SF’s glitzy launch at Ancona last month was accompanied by an opera singer, chamber orchestra and tricolore confetti cannon in the colours of the Italian flag, as its owner Mr Scudieri cheered the sight of a champagne bottle smashing against the hull.

The superyacht that went up in flames, which boasted a swimming pool, five bedrooms and a gym, was due to make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.

It is thought to have been towed to Ibiza by a Coastguard vessel. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service, speaking after the fire was nearly out late Thursday, confirmed: 'Seven crew and nine passengers are all safe.

'They were evacuated onto a police boat. The fire is now almost out.

'Two Coastguard vessels, Salvamar Acrux and Guardamar Concepcion Arenal, were mobilised by our co-ordination centre in Palma in Majorca after the alarm was raised around 5pm yesterday/on Thursday.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7uGD_0hFZEj3D00
The Aria is pictured when it launched back in April, just months before it was destroyed by fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSglC_0hFZEj3D00
Mr Sculderi is thought to be worth around £400million and owns an Italian car-parts maker

