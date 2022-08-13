Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Dave Grohl Sits in With Beck for Yacht Rock Classic at L.A.’s Tiny Largo at the Coronet Theater
Dave Grohl made one of his first public appearances since the March death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, appearing tonight (Aug. 16) at the tiny Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles to sing the iconic guitar riff to Seals and Croft’s yacht-rock classic “Summer Breeze” alongside headliner Beck, who was also joined onstage by Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, producer Greg Kurstin, and actor-musician John C. Reiley. The seemingly impromptu sit-in was part of a benefit show organized by Judd Apatow for the organization Victims First, which donates money to families of victims of mass casualty...
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said she felt more childlike making Orphan: First Kill, on Paramount+ Friday, than she did making the original film as a child. "I just think people don't actually grow up," Fuhrman told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "Now, I feel way closer to 10 years old than I do to 25."
‘Look Both Ways’ Review: Lili Reinhart Embraces a So-So ‘Sliding Doors’ Scenario
In director Wanuri Kahiu’s “Look Both Ways,” a twentysomething woman is confronted with a pivotal situation that splits her life in two, eventually landing both versions of herself at a crossroads. The film mixes the conceits of “Sliding Doors” and “For Keeps” into one refurbished product, eschewing fantasy or melodrama in favor of grounded authenticity and levity. While the filmmakers’ heads and hearts are in the right place with their resonant sentiments on taking risks and embracing fate, their execution of narrative basics proves lackluster. Natalie (Lili Reinhart) may look like an animated Disney princess, but her life is no fairytale....
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0