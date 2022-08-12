ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jermain Defoe makes emotional Tottenham return as retired striker joins as academy coach and club ambassador

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oK6P6_0hFZDFjK00

JERMAIN DEFOE has completed an emotional Tottenham return as academy coach and club ambassador.

The former striker scored 143 goals in 363 appearances across two glittering spells with the North Londoners as a player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez7Oj_0hFZDFjK00
Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe is back... eight years after leaving as a player Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

He will now impart his wisdom as a coach after hanging up his boots aged 39 earlier this year.

Tottenham have confirmed that Defoe will work closely with academy staff to lend his wealth of experience to players across the Under-17s up to Under-21s age groups.

Defoe will join up with Manchester City legend Yaya Toure within Spurs' academy.

The Ivorian great began working unofficially at Spurs in December last year, before being awarded a full-time role this summer.

Defoe's advice could prove invaluable to Tottenham's next generation, in particular young strikers Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott.

In addition to working with the stars of tomorrow, Defoe will also take up an ambassadorial role within the club.

This will see him engage in Tottenham's work within the local community, as well as taking part in events with supporters' clubs around the world.

Defoe's role will be similar to that of former team-mate Ledley King, who can still often be seen around the club.

Since leaving Spurs in 2014, Defoe has played for Toronto FC, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Rangers.

He recently attended the latter's friendly against Tottenham at Ibrox.

Defoe was on hand to award the Lilywhites the Walter Tull Memorial Cup after their 2-1 win, named in honour of the former Spur and World War I hero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8WGq_0hFZDFjK00
Defoe, 39, recently caught up with some old friends at Ibrox Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYdGb_0hFZDFjK00
The Spurs icon was among Harry Kane's first strike partners Credit: PA:Press Association

