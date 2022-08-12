ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial British ex-Big Brother TikTok influencer, 35, 'who's made £100m fortune' sparks family feud over his 'misogynistic' and 'rape culture' videos - as we reveal his humble upbringing at his single mum's £275,000 Luton council house

By Ross Slater For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A controversial TikTok influencer who has made a multi-million pound fortune by posting disturbing misogynistic videos has sparked a feud among his own family, MailOnline can reveal.

Former kick-boxing champion Andrew Tate's videos have racked up over 11.6 billion views on the platform but some of the content has been described as 'extreme misogyny' and capable of 'radicalising' young men.

In one video the 35-year-old former Big Brother contestant advises men accused of cheating by their girlfriends to 'bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b*tch.' In other comments he has suggested that women who have been raped 'must bear some responsibility'

And in April Tate - seen here in pictures obtained by MailOnline as an innocent-looking young boy - came under investigation by police in Romania for people trafficking and rape after a complaint from a woman who had lived with him there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47paub_0hFZCZ6P00
Outspoken TikTok influencer Andrew Tate, 35, who shot to fame for his outlandish views and once starred on Big Brother has been accused of spreading misogynistic content to audiences as young as 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5FEd_0hFZCZ6P00
TikTik influencer Tate, who was born in Chicago and moved to the UK when he was a young boy, regularly flaunts his wealth in his postings with expensive cars, private jets and designer clothes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvVpT_0hFZCZ6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCNNt_0hFZCZ6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3wxW_0hFZCZ6P00
But his videos have sparked outcry from women's charities who want him banned from TikTok. In one video Tate advises men accused of cheating by their girlfriends to 'bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b*tch.' In other comments he has suggested that women who have been raped 'must bear some responsibility'

This week thousands have called for him to be banned from social media because of his disturbing views after reports about his activities hit mainstream media.

Tate, who has now left the UK to live permanently in Romania, is said to be worth as much as £100million as he monetises the global attention that TikTok has brought him - but there are widespread suspicions he is exaggerating his wealth and it could be much lower, perhaps just £20 million or even less. Whatever the true figure, Tate regularly flaunts his wealth in his postings with expensive cars, private jets and designer clothes.

Today MailOnline can reveal for the first time details of Tate's upbringing in the UK and how he has split his extended family between those who regard his self-promotion as harmless - and those who condemn it as sickening.

Tate's mother, Eileen Tate, still lives in the same end of terrace house worth £275,000 that belongs to a housing association on a Luton council estate where she moved with her three children from Chicago in the late 1990s when her marriage to American air force veteran and chess champion EmoryTate II collapsed.

He is understood to be very close to his brother Tristan, 34, who moved to Romania with him - but he has no relationship with younger sister Janine who is a lawyer in Kentucky, USA.

He said of her 'I have a sister. My sister and I don't really talk.' Andrew and Tristan have described her as a 'feminist' which is thought to be an admission that she disapproves of his views.

His father, who died in 2015, was a high level chess player, who earned the nickname 'extraterrestrial' because his play was said to be out of this world. He won 80 games against grandmasters over his career and was six times champion of Nevada and five time US Armed Forces champion.

Like his son would grow up to be, Emory was a prolific and controversial social media user, posting regular outspoken content on Facebook which was highly critical of American foreign policy, before he died suddenly from a heart attack seven years ago.

Mrs Tate brought her children up in relative poverty after moving to the Bedfordshire town when Tate was aged 11.

Tate - whose full name, after his father, is Emory Andrew Tate III - was soon showing the money-making tendencies that have recently seen him come to mainstream attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxGKZ_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate's enviable lifestyle today is a far cry from his humble beginnings where his mother Eileen raised him and his brother Tristan and his sister Janice (all pictured together) from her humble £200,000 council house in Luton, Bedfordshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApzuA_0hFZCZ6P00
Eileen, who is British, moved back to the UK from Chicago when Tate was aged 11 in the late 1990s when her marriage to American air force veteran and chess champion EmoryTate II (pictured right with Tate as a toddler) collapsed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4ONi_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate and his brother Tristan idolise their father who passed away in 2015. Their father (pictured with his children) was a high level chess player, who earned the nickname 'extraterrestrial' because his play was said to be out of this world. He won 80 games against grandmasters over his career and was six times champion of Nevada and five time US Armed Forces champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohI3T_0hFZCZ6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cbnl_0hFZCZ6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWhfB_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate's negative comments about mental health - he described people who feel they need therapy as 'useless' - offended an uncle who Tate's father Emory suffered similar issues. Emory was a controversial social media user, posting outspoken content on Facebook which was highly critical of American foreign policy, before he died from a heart attack seven years ago

One relative said: 'I remember when he was 14 he was earning money working at his uncle's fish business and he had bought himself his first mobile phone. It wasn't much but he loved it.

'Then one day these three guys from the Marsh Farm estate jumped him for it. These were not lads to be messed with but Andrew took care of all three of them quite easily.

'At that stage he hadn't done any kickboxing, he just had a punchbag set up in the back garden.

'He was always very sure of himself. He didn't ever want to be in a gang. He's an individual and certainly not someone to start a fight, he'd stop fights not start them.'

After leaving school he went into sales where he earned commission on windows and solar panels, bought himself a motorbike and began training as a kickboxer at Luton's Storm Gym.

He excelled and went on to become a world champion in the sport but it is his post kick-boxing role as an influencer on social media that has proved highly controversial.

In 2016 he was thrown out of the Big Brother house after a video emerged of him appearing to hit a former girlfriend with a belt. She later stated it was consensual and that he remained a friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CMDM_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate has no relationship with younger sister Janine (above) who is a lawyer in Kentucky, USA. He said of her 'I have a sister. My sister and I don't really talk.'

Associations of this kind have seen some members of his wider family stop talking to him and those who approve of him.

One relative told us: 'We don't even speak to Andrew Tate or that side of the family. They don't speak to their nan. They are abroad doing whatever they are doing and we want nothing to do with them.'

And others said they didn't want to be publicly associated with Tate because of his toxic views.

His comments about mental health - he described people who feel they need therapy as 'useless' - offended one uncle who told us: 'I was surprised by his negative comments about mental health. His dad had mental health problems so that seemed a very stupid thing for him to say.

'I think he does it to play the game. I told my sister that he shouldn't have said about mental health and she said that's Andrew all over. He thinks it is a weakness to talk about mental health but we all know it ain't because maybe 70 per cent of us will suffer from mental health things at some point and need an arm round the shoulder. I think that was Andrew overdoing his bravado bit.'

But many other relatives in and around Luton appear to regard Tate as simply a working-class boy made good whose sharp mind has earned him a fortune said to be as high as £90 million.

One relative, challenged over Andrew's misogynistic comments, replied: 'Look, the only people getting upset about this sort of thing are the woke snowflakes. It's just words and Andrew has done nothing wrong.'

Another uncle, who did not want to be named, said: 'He's the most self-assured person I have ever met but he's not a bad character. He's got a good heart on him.

'He's just a very successful self-publicist and I don't know if there is any more to it than that. He is clearly very good at manipulating the system and he knows what will get him attention.

'He has always treated my sister, his mum, really well and that counts for a lot.'

Whilst some of his family insist that this sort of talk is done simply to attract attention, others insist it represents the real Andrew.

Asked about his nephew being described as the 'scariest man on the internet', one uncle by marriage hit back defensively: 'He is the most honest man on the internet. He calls everything as he sees it and he's exactly like he is on the internet – that's him. I may not like it, you may not like it but he believes what he says.'

The woman who perhaps knows more than anyone about Tate, his mother, refused to comment - but her modest domestic circumstances suggest she has not benefited from her son's newfound immense wealth though it's unclear if this is because she's refused to take his money or that he hasn't offered.

After his fighting career and failed Big Brother bid it might have appeared Tate would disappear into total obscurity but soon his controversial libertarian ideas spouted on social media were attracting admiration from the likes of Donald Trump Jnr, Nigel Farage and fellow Lutonian Tommy Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llmvI_0hFZCZ6P00
In 2016 Tate was thrown off of Big Brother after a video emerged of him appearing to hit a former girlfriend with a belt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yP7Dx_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate was said to be furious about being kicked out of the show. He said that the footage was consensual and that the former couple were both laughing on the video. The woman (above) confirmed it was consensual and that he remained a friend

As his internet fame grew he left Britain with his brother Tristan to set up in Romania where he continued to build an online audience. He is now said to have bought three casinos in the capital Bucharest.

He was banned several times from Twitter after stating that victims of sexual assault should share 'responsibility' for their fate and mocking those seeking mental health support as 'useless'.

It's unclear why the Tate brothers chose to move to Romania as they have no known prior links to the country.

But in one video explaining his reasons for the move he suggested it was because it would be easier to evade rape charges. This is 'probably 40% of the reason' he moved there, he says in one video, adding: 'I'm not a rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.'

It is on TikTok that his career has really blown up with his videos having been viewed 11.6 billion times.

Tate is said that his fortune came from crypto-currency and his online 'Hustler's Academy' where 127,000 mostly men and boys pay him £39-a-month for tips on getting rich and dealing with life.

He was allegedly involved with a webcam business where he would use 'girlfriends' to tell sob stories to men online, pocketing fortunes in the process, which he is said to deny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZRfL_0hFZCZ6P00
Tate showed money-making tendencies from a young age, working for his uncle's fish business and buying his first mobile phone when he was 14. After leaving school he went into sales where he earned commission on windows and solar panels, bought himself a motorbike and began training as a kickboxer at Luton's Storm Gym. He excelled and went on to become a world champion, but it is his business with his brother Tristan (pictured together) and his posts that have proved controversial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvRUo_0hFZCZ6P00
As his internet fame grew he left Britain with his brother Tristan (pictured together as young boys) to set up in Romania where he continued to build an online audience. He is now said to have bought three casinos in the capital Bucharest

It was this business that attracted the attention of the Romanian authorities in April of this year who raided his house after complaints that an American woman was being held against her will. That investigation remains ongoing.

And Tate seems keen to move on from his time in Luton. One relative said: 'He comes to the country quite often but they come in by private jet, buy some cars and go. We don't see much of him.'

And another uncle admitted it was four years since he saw him: 'We've not seen him for some time. When he does come he is not arrogant or anything like that. We'll go out for a meal, he'll buy the drinks, pay the taxis home and treat us all very well.'

