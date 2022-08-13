Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.

