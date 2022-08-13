Read full article on original website
explorecaldwell.com
Spend Time Furniture Shopping to Find Beautiful Pieces for Your Home
Every year, thousands of people visit Lenoir & the NC foothills to spend time furniture shopping. Along a certain stretch of U.S. Highway 321, there are tons of furniture outlets and stores to check out. Whether you’re looking for top-of-the-line furniture or discounted options, the Lenoir, North Carolina area is the place to go.
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Columbus Fire Department responds to two-car motor vehicle accident
COLUMBUS– Monday night, around 9:30 p.m., Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lynn Rd. located in Columbus, that resulted in both drivers being taken to the hospital. Lynn Rd. was completely shut down near Old Hwy. 19 for approximately an hour, until officials deemed...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
my40.tv
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Robert Ogle
Robert Ogle, age 89, of Thompson Road in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have been finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to the website; www.webbfh.com,...
country1037fm.com
40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery
It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
iheart.com
Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood
Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/7 – 8/14/22
Jeffery Franckowaik, 58 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Franckowaik for misdemeanor larceny. He was issued $500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/2/2022. Katlyn Stewart, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam and Detective J. Masters arrested Stewart for felony possession of Methamphetamine...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Toe Cane Beekeepers Meeting In-Person This Month!
The Toe Cane Beekeepers will be meeting in person on Tuesday, August 23, with a highly recommended speaker and researcher, Phoebe Snyder, on breeding mite resistant honey bees. The meeting will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Avenue, Spruce Pine, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Phoebe recently spoke at the...
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
FOX Carolina
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
