Spruce Pine, NC

explorecaldwell.com

Spend Time Furniture Shopping to Find Beautiful Pieces for Your Home

Every year, thousands of people visit Lenoir & the NC foothills to spend time furniture shopping. Along a certain stretch of U.S. Highway 321, there are tons of furniture outlets and stores to check out. Whether you’re looking for top-of-the-line furniture or discounted options, the Lenoir, North Carolina area is the place to go.
LENOIR, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
City
Spruce Pine, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Columbus Fire Department responds to two-car motor vehicle accident

COLUMBUS– Monday night, around 9:30 p.m., Columbus Fire Department responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Lynn Rd. located in Columbus, that resulted in both drivers being taken to the hospital. Lynn Rd. was completely shut down near Old Hwy. 19 for approximately an hour, until officials deemed...
COLUMBUS, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
#Home Repair#Roofing
my40.tv

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Robert Ogle

Robert Ogle, age 89, of Thompson Road in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have been finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to the website; www.webbfh.com,...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
country1037fm.com

40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery

It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
SHELBY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood

Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/7 – 8/14/22

Jeffery Franckowaik, 58 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Franckowaik for misdemeanor larceny. He was issued $500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/2/2022. Katlyn Stewart, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam and Detective J. Masters arrested Stewart for felony possession of Methamphetamine...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Toe Cane Beekeepers Meeting In-Person This Month!

The Toe Cane Beekeepers will be meeting in person on Tuesday, August 23, with a highly recommended speaker and researcher, Phoebe Snyder, on breeding mite resistant honey bees. The meeting will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 15 Hemlock Avenue, Spruce Pine, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Phoebe recently spoke at the...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
ASHEVILLE, NC

