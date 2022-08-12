ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon sitting for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Blackmon will move to the bench on Sunday with Wynton Bernard starting in center field. Bernard will bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Bernard for 8.4 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 301 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .276 batting average with a .689...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Ian Happ, Cubs roll over Reds

Ian Happ continued to torment the Cincinnati Reds with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win Saturday night. Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds.
CHICAGO, IL
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
FOX Sports

Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jonathan India sitting for Reds Saturday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chciago Cubs. India is being replaced at second base by Matt Reynolds versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 247 plate appearances this season, India has a .243 batting average with a .693 OPS,...
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO

