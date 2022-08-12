ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How to treat sunburn and how long does it take to heal?

By Shanine Bruder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0hFZ423C00

AS the warmer weather takes hold across the country once again – many of us may be left feeling a little burnt after a day in the sun.

So it’s imperative to know how to treat sunburn and how to protect yourself from the dangers of the sun. Here’s everything you need to know to manage the after effects of the heat.

How to treat sunburn

If you’re noticing your skin is becoming red, sore and hot – then you may have had a little too much sun.

But the good news is – you can treat sunburn yourself, and it usually gets better within seven days.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to relieve sunburn.

Step one – Get out of the sun as soon as possible

The first and most important thing to do is take a break from the heat.

An urgent heat health warning has been issued to the most vulnerable Brits as the Met Office predicts highs of 35C

If you’re already starting to show signs and symptoms of sunburn – then the best thing to do is go inside and cool down.

Once you’ve started to burn – further time in the sun could lead to your skin blistering if your sunburn is severe.

Step two – Cool the skin

This step will provide a short-term relief to any pain you’re feeling – and will aid recovery in the long-term.

Take a damp towel and place on your skin for 10 to 15 minutes – this will help take some heat out of the skin.

You can also take frequent, cool baths or showers to help relieve the pain.

Step three – Moisturise

When your skin is exposed to too much sun, it becomes dehydrated – so it’s important to rehydrate it with a moisturiser.

Most Read in Skin Cancer

After a cold shower or bath – make sure to put a good amount of moisturising cream or lotion on your skin.

This will help sooth the skin and making peeling and flaking less noticeable.

Step four – Hydrate

Whenever your skin is burnt – all fluids are drawn to the surface of the skin and away from the rest of the body.

So it’s vital that you keep hydrated during the healing process.

For at least the first two days – make sure to drink as much water as possible and watch for signs of dehydration.

These include – dry mouth, thirst, reduced urination, dizziness and sleepiness.

Step five – Don’t hesitate to medicate

If the pain is becoming uncomfortable or unbearable – then don’t hesitate to medicate.

As soon as you see signs of sunburn you may want to take anti-inflammatory medication to reduce the severity and duration of sunburn.

However make sure that any medications you are taking are safe to do so.

Step six – Let your skin heal

You should never scratch, peel, pick or break blisters caused by sunburn.

The skin of the blisters is protecting the underlying damaged skin – so don’t pop them.

Popping the blisters will mean that the skin dries out and can get infected – which can lead to other serious skin problems.

Step seven – Seek medical advice if needed

The majority of sunburns can be treated from the comfort of your own home – however, if a blistering burn covers 20% or more of the body, you must seek medical attention.

You should also see a doctor if you are experiencing headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness or severe pain.

How long does sunburn last?

Sunburn will usually subside within seven days – as long as you take the necessary steps to reduce symptoms and aid faster healing.

However, the healing time will depend on the severity of the burn.

Mild sunburns can last anywhere from three to five days.

Whereas, severe sunburns can take up to two weeks to fully recover.

Does sunburn turn into tan?

Many people think your skin will eventually go from burnt to golden brown – but the answer is not as straightforward as you might think.

Technically, sunburn does not turn into tan – instead your body’s response to sunburn from UVB rays triggers an increase in melanin to try and protect itself from the burn.

Is sunburn dangerous?

Sunburn can be dangerous – short-term and the long-term.

Severe sunburn could cause dangerous health effects, such as dehydration and severe burns – which may need to be treated at a hospital.

Repeated sunburn and sun exposure is also dangerous in the long term – and can have a number of harmful effects to your body.

These include – premature ageing of your skin, precancerous skin lesions, skin cancer and eye damage.

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunburn#Skin Lesions#Dry Skin#Pain Medicine#Uvb
The US Sun

Why do I have to urgently rush to the toilet every morning?

IF you like the sunshine, there’s no denying the summer weather has been great over these past few weeks. But with warmer temperatures comes a greater risk of health hazards, such as heat stroke, sunburn and heat exhaustion. It’s important to get out and enjoy yourself but it pays...
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Causes Pain In Your Stomach After Drinking Alcohol Or Caffeine?

More than 60% of Americans start their day with a cup of java, says the National Coffee Association. This beloved beverage energizes the mind and body, sharpens the senses, and boosts mental focus, according to Doist. In addition, a 2015 review published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology suggests that over time, it may improve cognition and protect against neurodegenerative ailments, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for rheumatoid arthritis pain?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
NUTRITION
technologynetworks.com

Mental Fatigue May Involve a Potentially Toxic Chemical Buildup in the Brain

A workday doesn’t have to involve tiring manual labor to leave you feeling exhausted. A new study claims to have pinned down a functional reason why we feel fatigued after a day of mental effort. Antonius Wiehler and Mathias Pessiglione, both researchers at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris co-authored...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mic

Here’s how to reap the skin benefits of retinol, without the harsh side effects

If you’ve done any research on skin care, you’ve probably heard about retinol. A favorite of the skin-care industry for years, it’s true that retinol produces countless benefits for the skin. But retinol isn’t for everyone. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause irritation, flaking, and peeling; it can cause increased sun sensitivity; and most experts agree that it’s not suitable for use during pregnancy. Thankfully, there are some excellent alternatives out there, and the U.K.-based skin-care brand Facetheory makes several natural products that can deliver noticeable results without retinol’s harsh side effects.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Olive oil consumption can lead to a longer life. Here’s how to choose the best one

Olive oil is one of the most nutrient-dense and disease-fighting foods on the planet. It’s considered a healthy monounsaturated fat with multiple bioactive compounds. These compounds lead to a high amount of polyphenols and potent antioxidant activity. However, with so many options to choose from at the grocery store, knowing which one is best for your shopping cart and your health can be unclear.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
671K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy