Murfreesboro, TN

smokeybarn.com

One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Memorial Crash In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died and another injured following a fatal crash on Memorial Blvd near downtown Springfield Tuesday. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd near Driftwood Dr., positioned not far from Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, directly in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. MAP.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna

UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester church building suffers fire damage Monday night

Manchester Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at 407 S. Spring Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The building is The Bible Church. According to MFD officials, when crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the church. Crews began attacking the fire in the classroom area of the building. Crews were able to knockdown the fire inside the classroom area.
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County SRO's sponsor a free teen driving class

Rutherford County teens may enroll in the free Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education (D.R.I.V.E.) driving class taught by Rutherford County Sheriff’s school resource officers. Students receive personal training from sheriff’s driving instructors in a three-hour online class and a seven-hour driving course, said SRO Chad Dodson who coordinates the DRIVE class.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine

Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K in LaVergne, TN - Still Time to Sign-Up!

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for August 19th and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN

