KIMT

Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire. "Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Girl missing a Rush River County Park found safe

A girl reported missing at Rush River County Park Friday night was found safe. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing juvenile female around 10:46 p.m. The girl was located about one and a half hours later. She has small scratches on her legs, but no other injuries.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
myalbertlea.com

One Dead In Albert Lea House Fire

(Press Release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue) Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to a house fire at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a neighbor reported a person could be in the house. Fire crews searched the house and found one person. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
WACONIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Nightmare neighbor set off fireworks, mocked police, cancer patient

A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. Hunter James Cox, 24, was charged last week with felony counts of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
FAIRMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
CBS Minnesota

Man who sold Myles Hickman drugs before deadly overdose pleads guilty to murder

MANKATO, Minn. – A 27-year-old man is pleading guilty to murder in connection to a fatal overdose from last year.Jesse Barnhart, 31, died in Mankato on May 28, 2021. His autopsy showed heroin and fentanyl were in his system.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, who was arrested by agents last August and charged with third-degree murder, admitted to selling Barnhart the drugs during his plea hearing.He will be sentenced sometime next month.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge

The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 3 hours ago. The town of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Janesville community rallies around Bense family

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
JANESVILLE, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid

MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

New welding business springs up in ‘Bago

Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
WINNEBAGO, MN
