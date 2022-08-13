Read full article on original website
KIMT
Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire. "Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato Police investigating young man’s death as possible overdose
North Mankato Police are investigating a young man’s death as a possible overdose. Officers were summoned to a residence on the 300 block of Page Ave just after 11 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive male. The caller told police the victim may have “used something.”
Southern Minnesota News
Girl missing a Rush River County Park found safe
A girl reported missing at Rush River County Park Friday night was found safe. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing juvenile female around 10:46 p.m. The girl was located about one and a half hours later. She has small scratches on her legs, but no other injuries.
myalbertlea.com
One Dead In Albert Lea House Fire
(Press Release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue) Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to a house fire at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a neighbor reported a person could be in the house. Fire crews searched the house and found one person. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and...
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Nightmare neighbor set off fireworks, mocked police, cancer patient
A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. Hunter James Cox, 24, was charged last week with felony counts of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
Man who sold Myles Hickman drugs before deadly overdose pleads guilty to murder
MANKATO, Minn. – A 27-year-old man is pleading guilty to murder in connection to a fatal overdose from last year.Jesse Barnhart, 31, died in Mankato on May 28, 2021. His autopsy showed heroin and fentanyl were in his system.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, who was arrested by agents last August and charged with third-degree murder, admitted to selling Barnhart the drugs during his plea hearing.He will be sentenced sometime next month.
KEYC
Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge
The Cougars aim to build on last year’s six win season. It’s almost time for students at Mankato Area Public Schools to return to the classroom, and as back-to-school shoppers prepare for the new year. Janesville community rallies around Bense family. Updated: 3 hours ago. The town of...
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man pleads guilty to supplying drugs in fatal overdose
MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a drug death in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He was arrested in August of 2021. The Task Force says Hickman admitted...
Carver County Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online...
KEYC
Janesville community rallies around Bense family
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
KIMT
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Faribault County Register
New welding business springs up in ‘Bago
Tyler Nepp’s journey has brought him from Lake Wilson, where he was raised, to Winnebago, where he currently lives. The two towns, otherwise separate communities, have been connected in the course of Nepp’s life through family and his career in welding. Now, Nepp has been a Winnebago resident...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Cannon Falls, Waterville & Wanamingo Play State Baseball in Faribault
The Faribault Lakers team did not make the State Amateur Baseball Tournament but four of their pitchers were drafted by other Region 3C teams that are participating. Joey Grote and Matt Lane were drafted by St. Patrick. Also Jeremy Heitkamp from St. Benedict. Union Hill drafted Egan Bonde of the...
