Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch
(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
Spokane's new contract with firefighters expected to trim overtime costs
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a five-year contract with the union representing firefighters and dispatchers that is expected to begin addressing the department’s reliance on overtime to meet shift staffing needs. The five-year labor agreement with Local 29 includes scheduling and vacation usage...
