ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch

(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane's new contract with firefighters expected to trim overtime costs

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a five-year contract with the union representing firefighters and dispatchers that is expected to begin addressing the department’s reliance on overtime to meet shift staffing needs. The five-year labor agreement with Local 29 includes scheduling and vacation usage...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy