Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty...
fox40jackson.com
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.
fox40jackson.com
City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An existing go-cup district in the Belhaven area is being expanded, pending the approval of the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center. The measure now must go to DOR for final approval, and that process could take several weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January...
fox40jackson.com
Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
fox40jackson.com
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people… They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
fox40jackson.com
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox40jackson.com
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information,...
fox40jackson.com
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) – An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky...
fox40jackson.com
New restaurant to open in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
fox40jackson.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
fox40jackson.com
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
fox40jackson.com
Two people arrested in separate incidents in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vicksburg Police Department released a press release on Tuesday discussing the arrest of two individuals in separate incidents. Jermaine McRunnels, 39, was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm, the press release says. On August 16, McRunnels appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $20,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
Comments / 0