Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty...
CLINTON, MS
fox40jackson.com

City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An existing go-cup district in the Belhaven area is being expanded, pending the approval of the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center. The measure now must go to DOR for final approval, and that process could take several weeks.
JACKSON, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
fox40jackson.com

Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
PEARL, MS
fox40jackson.com

Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people… They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
BRANDON, MS
fox40jackson.com

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
JACKSON, MS
Person
Alexander Hall
fox40jackson.com

2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information,...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County

BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) – An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

New restaurant to open in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!. Business owner Robert St. John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday. Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert St. John says more information will be made available in the coming days.
RIDGELAND, MS
fox40jackson.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press...
fox40jackson.com

Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
PEARL, MS
fox40jackson.com

Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
TERRY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Two people arrested in separate incidents in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vicksburg Police Department released a press release on Tuesday discussing the arrest of two individuals in separate incidents. Jermaine McRunnels, 39, was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm, the press release says. On August 16, McRunnels appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $20,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
VICKSBURG, MS

