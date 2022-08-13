ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

First Ever Jewish Restaurant and Deli in Doylestown to Host Grand Opening on Friday and Saturday

The first Jewish restaurant and deli in the history of Doylestown will be opening at the end of the week. Matzah Balls, an authentic Jewish restaurant and delicatessen, will open at 24 N. Main Street on Friday. Offering deli classics like corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, brisket, and matzah ball soup, the new eatery is bound to add a little more variety to the towns’a already-eclectic dining scene.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Iron Chef Jose Garces Opens Buena Onda in Rittenhouse

- For a taste of Baja cuisine, Iron Chef Jose Garces opens Buena Onda in Rittenhouse. The Mexican-inspired restaurant will serve tacos, quesadillas, and margaritas. The Baja Peninsula was the inspiration for the restaurant. The atmosphere is casual, and the food is authentic. It is a great place to take your date or a group of friends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Four-course dinner in Conshohocken to feature American Wagyu. Learn about Wagyu and get tickets for this exclusive evening

Southern Cross Kitchen (8 East 1st Avenue, Conshohocken) is partnering with Jericho Mountain Beef to host a Wagyu Steak Dinner on Thursday, September 8th at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner will include specialty wine paired with each course. The menu is as follows:. First Course. 100% PB Chateaubriand Carpaccio. Arugula,...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton’s Little Italy is coming into its own

A couple of days ago, I noticed that the barber pole that had been fastened to the front of John Arena’s Barber Shop on Third Street for many decades was no longer there. How long it had been gone? I’d just be guessing. I saw it as a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...

