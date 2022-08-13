Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
wtva.com
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying people in an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation. If you have any information about these subjects, please contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park
Two people were injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting in a North Mississippi park. A news release from the Tupelo Police Department reports that at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, officers were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road for a shooting. Officers located...
Church members heartbroken but not defeated by fire that damaged historic north Mississippi church
OXFORD, Miss. — Flames shot through the church’s roof, destroying 180 years of history and memories at College Hill Church in Lafayette County, Mississippi, Saturday night. As investigators look for a cause, the fire has not stopped the church from worshipping. Church members said they were heartbroken by...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deltanews.tv
Mississippi Homicides Up Over Last Decade
Homicides were up by nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record. The surge in deadly violence capped a decade in which the national murder rate was already trending upward. The historic spike in murders in 2020 came during a tumultuous year in American...
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Tallahatchie sickle cell patient sent back to prison on faulty charges, mother claims
A barrage of gunfire rang out on the otherwise quiet streets of small-town Tutwiler at about 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, the officer on patrol reported. At least 15 shots were exchanged between the shooters in two vehicles, with one man reportedly standing outside of one of them while firing.
Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking. Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response
How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question. The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
Comments / 0