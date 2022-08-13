ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WDAM-TV

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
TUPELO, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying people in an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation. If you have any information about these subjects, please contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to...
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
WAVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour.  The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Mississippi Homicides Up Over Last Decade

Homicides were up by nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record. The surge in deadly violence capped a decade in which the national murder rate was already trending upward. The historic spike in murders in 2020 came during a tumultuous year in American...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response

How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question.  The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

