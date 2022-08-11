Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call. Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO