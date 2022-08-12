Read full article on original website
William (Bill) Finley Jobes Jr.
After a long illness, Bill, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born June 20, 1931, in Canton, Ohio to William and Coral (Steffey) Jobes. He was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1949 and the University of Toledo with a degree...
Donald P. Alazaus, 54
Donald P. Alazaus, 54, of Harlem Springs, passed away in his home Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He was born July 16, 1968, to Donald D. Alazaus and Anita M. DiMario in Canton, Ohio. Per the family’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Dodds Funeral Home of...
