Medina Sunrise Rotary welcomes Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan, to begin her Rotary Youth Exchange Year in Medina

Waite & Son Funeral Home was founded by Herbert Waite in 1902. Herbert’s son Harold Waite joined the business in 1919. After serving in the Army in World War II, Harold’s son Ralph came on board, becoming the third generation of Waites in the family business. Ralph and his wife Helen’s twin boys Harold and Darrell, born in 1950, joined the proud tradition in the 1970’s. Seeing a need to expand to better serve the county, the Brunswick location was opened at the site of the former Ulrich’s Garden Center on Route 303 in 1994. For the company's 100th year anniversary in 2002, a complete remodel of the Medina location was undertaken to better serve the needs of families in Medina. Waite & Son Funeral Home is now under the leadership of Andrew and Christopher Waite, the family's fifth generation to care for greater Medina County.

MEDINA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO