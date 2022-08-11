Medina Sunrise Rotary welcomes Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan, to begin her Rotary Youth Exchange Year in Medina

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HANDS Foundation’s “Summer Breezes” Raises Funds for Seniors on August 13
“Summer Breezes”, the major fundraiser for the HANDS Foundation, took place on Saturday evening, August 13, at the Oaks Lakeside in Chippewa Lake, Ohio. Attendees enjoyed dinner while participating in a variety of silent auction activities for HANDS, who supports seniors in need throughout Medina County. Carol Fritz, Brunswick...
Brunswick KDK Mitsubishi’s Second Annual Carnival Attracts Crowds
On Saturday, those traveling on Pearl Road past Brunswick’s KDK Mitsubishi were greeted by costumed characters dressed as Spiderman and Cinderella waving to them to attend KDK’s second annual “Carnival”. The free event, featuring an inflatable race course, games, face painting, food trucks and a live DJ attracted an enthusiastic crowd.
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Waite & Son Funeral Home in Medina County Ohio, A Proud Family Tradition of Quality Service
Waite & Son Funeral Home was founded by Herbert Waite in 1902. Herbert’s son Harold Waite joined the business in 1919. After serving in the Army in World War II, Harold’s son Ralph came on board, becoming the third generation of Waites in the family business. Ralph and his wife Helen’s twin boys Harold and Darrell, born in 1950, joined the proud tradition in the 1970’s. Seeing a need to expand to better serve the county, the Brunswick location was opened at the site of the former Ulrich’s Garden Center on Route 303 in 1994. For the company's 100th year anniversary in 2002, a complete remodel of the Medina location was undertaken to better serve the needs of families in Medina. Waite & Son Funeral Home is now under the leadership of Andrew and Christopher Waite, the family's fifth generation to care for greater Medina County.
Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities
Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Feast of the Assumption procession walks through Little Italy
A solemn procession through the streets took place Monday at Holy Rosary Church. It continued the church's morning mass prayer celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Cleveland and NW Area Student Winners of State Invention Convention Announced
Students from all regions throughout the state participated in the 29th Virtual Ohio Invention Convention. Columbus, OH (August 11, 2022): Students Kindergarten through 12th grade from throughout Ohio were recently recognized in the 29th Ohio Invention Convention Virtual Award Ceremony & Celebration. The competition was an opportunity for students to display their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills through prototypes they have invented. The annual event is backed by major technology sponsors, including the State Finals Title Partner- Honda.
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
11-year-old Lorain boy helps save beloved neighbor's life
LORAIN, Ohio — On most summer days, you can find 11-year-old Javoni Cordona on the front porch of his neighbor, Kim Dembeck's house. He and the other neighborhood kids stop there frequently for ice cream. The visits feel a little different to Javoni, though. His bond with "Miss Kim"...
FRI AUG 26 Athletic Boosters to Present Annual Taste of Highland / Hornets Football
The Highland Athletic Booster Club is pleased to present the Annual "Taste of Highland" from 5-7 p.m. prior to the Hornets football HOME OPENER vs. North Royalton on Friday, August 26. The event will be held surrounding the outside perimeter of the stadium and will feature food trucks including Bubba's QII, Barrio, Kona Ice, Cheesy Dave's, and the HAB Trailer. In addition, student organizations and Highland athletic teams will be fundraising during the event, selling a variety of items. This is a community event that helps support the Highland Athletic Booster Club and Highland student-athletes. Hope to see you there!
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around
The Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo a little longer.
Bummin’ Beaver Brewery set to open this week in Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Bummin’ Beaver Brewery is set to open its doors this week. Opening day is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grand opening is slated for Friday, Aug. 19, with live music and food trucks. The brewery has been in the works more than two years. Final approval...
