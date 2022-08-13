Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
WDAM-TV
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
WDAM-TV
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. Smith is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is around 4 ft. 3 in tall and 100 lbs. According...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - With three station championships in five years, Jefferson Davis County is beginning to get used to the feeling. But 2022 is an entirely new year with new challenges for the Jaguars. “We can’t live in the past,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “Every year...
Comments / 0