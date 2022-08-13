ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. Smith is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is around 4 ft. 3 in tall and 100 lbs. According...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police. The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.
JACKSON, MS
