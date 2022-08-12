Read full article on original website
NY1
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NY1
New York approves cannabis processors, policy director
New York approved its first 15 adult-use conditional processor licenses Monday, meaning growers can now turn cannabis plants into products like edibles, vape cartridges and oils, according to the state's Office of Cannabis Management. These products will be sold at New York's first retail dispensaries, OCM said in a statement.
NY1
Hochul announces maximum SNAP benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that an additional $234 million federal funding will be allocated for all recipients enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of August, a release said. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food...
NY1
Heastie says he's open to judicial training for bail law
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has remained one of the most steadfast and prominent supporters of the state measures that largely ended cash bail for many criminal charges. And as the law has become a flashpoint in a larger debtate over crime and public safety in New York...
