kfmo.com
St. Francois County Pedestrian Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 37 year old Travis J. McDaniel, is recovering from serious injuries after he was struck by a car on Pimville Road in St. Francois County at 1:30 Saturday morning. Highway Patrol reports indicate McDaniel was lying in the Westbound lane of Pimville Road as a car, driven west by 35 year old Jamie L. Petty of Park Hills, swerved to avoid a deer in the road. The vehicle's front right tire struck McDaniel. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Petty was not injured.
St. Charles provides dumpsters for residents to help with flood debris
Flood cleanup has continued in St. Charles for the past three weeks after they received between nine and 13 inches of rain within six hours on July 26.
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Flood debris pickup in St. Charles County to continue for 2 more days
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Anyone affected by July's flash flooding who lives in unincorporated St. Charles County has just two more days for any debris left by the flooding to be picked up. Monday and Tuesday will be the last two days that flood debris will be picked up...
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Charles residents say they want dragonflies in Frenchtown, not a parking lot
ST. CHARLES — Dragonflies zipped overhead here, sunlight glinting off their wings. Damselflies and butterflies darted around an old apple tree. Joseph Becker counted them, describing their colors and sizes. The small grass block in historic Frenchtown draws neighbors like Becker daily, to take a walk, watch for rare...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Sioux City Journal
TikTok video sparks a rash of Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Experiencing some health issues last month, Rachel Mosqueda spent about a month away from her one-bedroom apartment in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood. Her white 2014 Kia Sportage sat parked in her apartment’s lot untouched the entire time. But within one day of...
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
