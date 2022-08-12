Read full article on original website
Inventor Turns Snake Into a Cyborg with Four Robotic Legs
Inventor Allen Pan is a fan of snakes and wanted to do more than just observe them. So, he decided to turn one of them into a cyborg of sorts with four robotic legs, with each one consisting of three joints and two servos. The latter enables the foot to freely pivot and allow it to climb up rugged terrain, while its gait resembles that of a lizard.
How Many Dragulas Exist? Plus, More Dragula Mysteries Explained!
For most, the date May 27, 1965, would be a day like any other, but for a million hot-rodders it marks the day the world changed. On that fateful Thursday evening, CBS aired episode 36 of The Munsters, and "Hot Rod Herman" became the fuse that lit a pop-culture bomb that reverberates to this day. Television historians mark the performances of Fred Gwynne (Herman), Yvonne De Carlo (Lily) and Al Lewis (Grandpa) as the stars of the show, but it was Dragula—the coffin-cum-rail-dragster built by Barris Kustom Industries—that ignited the imagination of millions.
Robot Dog With RPG Strapped to Its Back Demoed at Russian Arms Fair
At a Russian arms fair this week, a developer showed off their new creation, and the logical next step of the robot arms race: a Boston Dynamics-style dog robot with an RPG strapped to its back. A video uploaded by RIA Novosti, a Russian-state owned news agency, shows the robot...
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
