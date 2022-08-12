ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

SUNY New Paltz to welcome incoming students

More than 1,100 first-year students and about 600 transfer students will join the SUNY New Paltz community this fall, as the College prepares to welcome a diverse and academically strong incoming class for the 2022-23 school year. An additional 800 graduate students will be on campus this fall, with total...
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, NY
Warwick, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Police Uniform
rcbizjournal.com

Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter

County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them

Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Yoga
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Outreach food pantry in critical need of supplies

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie food pantry is running out of food and is seeking donations while the executive director continues to lobby local, county, and state officials for additional funding to help meet the increased demand for food. Dutchess Outreach Executive Director Renee Fillette told Mid-Hudson News that their...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
WALLKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy