ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Avery Barnes Brings African Style to Pioneer Square

At only 22 years old, Avery Barnes bridges two continents with her boutique in Pioneer Square. Taswira sells clothing and jewelry made by African women, enriching two communities a world apart. Raised in Chicago, Barnes’s first heroes were her single mother and her actress grandmother, who starred as adorable moppet Zuzu in It’s a Wonderful Life back in 1946. She never knew her father, but intrigued by her Nigerian roots, Barnes journeyed to Africa to work with Bamburi Women Empowerment Center in Mombasa, Kenya. While women craft and learn business skills, Barnes sells their wares and other imported art in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 16, 18 and 21

More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront

This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces

Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemusicinsider.com

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Comes to White River

After being delayed for the better part of the last two years, the Backstreet Boys brought their DNA World Tour to the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, WA. Many fans purchased tickets when the tour was first announced back in 2019, and waited patiently for this tour stop to finally come to fruition. And finally, it happened.
AUBURN, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Indian Restaurant, Khushi, Now Open at Old California Pizza Kitchen Location

Family-owned Indian restaurant, Khushi, recently opened on 106th Avenue Northeast, at the previous location of California Pizza Kitchen. They are open daily from 5pm to 10pm. The menu features items like masala dosa, pani poori, samosa, paneer Kathi roll, and Bombay sandwich. Menu items range in price from $8 to $16.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
Person
Anabel Englund
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Grunge and grief: Layne Staley's mom reflects on her son's legacy

His name is synonymous with Seattle's grunge scene. Layne Staley gained international fame as the lead singer of Alice in Chains, a band that crashed onto the music scene with their debut album "Facelift" in 1990. Staley's legacy and voice are still fondly remembered 20 years since his passing. His...
SEATTLE, WA
Becca C

7 Fun Things to Do in Seattle

Seattle is part of the Pacific Northwest and is an enchanting region from which various legends have sprung. It has access to the mountains, the forest, the ocean, desert, city, farmland, islands, and even a volcano. From city life experiences to majestic natural experiences, there are tons of things to see in the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Localevent#Local Life#Day Trip#What Went Down#Insomniac#Totems
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat advisory issued for Wednesday, Thursday

SEATTLE — Strengthening high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will mean warming temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it looks like the next “heat wave” will really just be a two-day affair with highs in Seattle on Wednesday in the upper 80s and on Thursday about 90 degrees.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit

Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy