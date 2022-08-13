Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattlemet.com
Avery Barnes Brings African Style to Pioneer Square
At only 22 years old, Avery Barnes bridges two continents with her boutique in Pioneer Square. Taswira sells clothing and jewelry made by African women, enriching two communities a world apart. Raised in Chicago, Barnes’s first heroes were her single mother and her actress grandmother, who starred as adorable moppet Zuzu in It’s a Wonderful Life back in 1946. She never knew her father, but intrigued by her Nigerian roots, Barnes journeyed to Africa to work with Bamburi Women Empowerment Center in Mombasa, Kenya. While women craft and learn business skills, Barnes sells their wares and other imported art in Seattle.
myedmondsnews.com
More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 16, 18 and 21
More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
MyNorthwest.com
Thieves make off with West Seattle record store’s prized van, a gift from Brandi Carlile
The van for a West Seattle record store, Easy Street Records, was stolen over the weekend, and the store has been posting all over social media to try and get it back. The van was given to them by singer-songwriter and Seattle-native Brandi Carlile: it was the first thing she bought when she first signed with Columbia records in 2004.
southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
seattlemusicinsider.com
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Comes to White River
After being delayed for the better part of the last two years, the Backstreet Boys brought their DNA World Tour to the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, WA. Many fans purchased tickets when the tour was first announced back in 2019, and waited patiently for this tour stop to finally come to fruition. And finally, it happened.
downtownbellevue.com
Indian Restaurant, Khushi, Now Open at Old California Pizza Kitchen Location
Family-owned Indian restaurant, Khushi, recently opened on 106th Avenue Northeast, at the previous location of California Pizza Kitchen. They are open daily from 5pm to 10pm. The menu features items like masala dosa, pani poori, samosa, paneer Kathi roll, and Bombay sandwich. Menu items range in price from $8 to $16.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
seattlerefined.com
Grunge and grief: Layne Staley's mom reflects on her son's legacy
His name is synonymous with Seattle's grunge scene. Layne Staley gained international fame as the lead singer of Alice in Chains, a band that crashed onto the music scene with their debut album "Facelift" in 1990. Staley's legacy and voice are still fondly remembered 20 years since his passing. His...
7 Fun Things to Do in Seattle
Seattle is part of the Pacific Northwest and is an enchanting region from which various legends have sprung. It has access to the mountains, the forest, the ocean, desert, city, farmland, islands, and even a volcano. From city life experiences to majestic natural experiences, there are tons of things to see in the Emerald City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
KING-5
Free veterinary service serves south Seattle homeless communities
SEATTLE — Dana Yin has been homeless since the pandemic started two years ago. But despite his situation, he finds a way to take good care of his two dogs. Yin traveled from west to south Seattle to make sure his dogs could get healthcare. "Gas is expensive... To...
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat advisory issued for Wednesday, Thursday
SEATTLE — Strengthening high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will mean warming temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it looks like the next “heat wave” will really just be a two-day affair with highs in Seattle on Wednesday in the upper 80s and on Thursday about 90 degrees.
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
MyNorthwest.com
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
Comments / 0