athleticbusiness.com
High School AD Facing Heat Over Team Trip to Orlando
A recent post on social media has called out the athletic director at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern Senior High School ahead of the Bulls' trip to Orlando this weekend to play Jones High School in a highly anticipated game. As reported by ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami, many are wondering why...
orangeobserver.com
Dr. Phillips High graduate, soccer standout dies
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the family of Matheus de Oliveira Sessa, a recent Dr. Phillips High School graduate who died Thursday, Aug. 11. "We lost our friend in a fatality on the 12th of August," GoFundMe organizer Enzo Teles wrote. "Matheus was very dear among his friends and family, always smiling with great joy. We ask for the help of everyone who can contribute at this delicate time. Any amount helps a lot with all the costs."
Click10.com
Miami Northwestern athletic director facing heat over travel funds for football game in Orlando
MIAMI – The Miami Northwestern Bulls took to the practice field on Monday ahead of their big kick off game in Orlando this weekend. A recent post on social media has been making the rounds and is taking center stage, calling out the school’s athletic director Andre Williams.
UCF’s Quarterback Competition Hits Home Stretch
Soon, Gus Malzahn must choose between John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene.
Where is UCF in College Football America AAC Rankings?
Head coach Gus Malzahn, Knights look to build on strong finish to 2021 season and have competition at the top of the league.
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
There's an (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor in Orlando, Florida
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
bungalower
Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
Bay News 9
Orlando leaders look at implementing changes to add to downtown safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are moving forward with discussions to implement more safety areas in downtown Orlando. City and downtown business leaders say they must partner in order for the potential safety rules to work. What You Need To Know. A shooting that happened in downtown Orlando has...
click orlando
Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
