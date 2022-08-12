ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Announces Launch of CareerConneCT Job Training Programs

The state is launching 19 job training programs through CareerConneCT. The governor’s office said the $70 million program is designed to help people in Connecticut whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 back to work. The CareerConneCT website said it offers “reskilling and upskilling” in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, CDL...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut's sales tax free week starts on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial

O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
BRANFORD, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students

Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE

