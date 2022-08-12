Read full article on original website
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
NBC Connecticut
Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications
A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Eyewitness News
ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
NBC Connecticut
State Announces Launch of CareerConneCT Job Training Programs
The state is launching 19 job training programs through CareerConneCT. The governor’s office said the $70 million program is designed to help people in Connecticut whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 back to work. The CareerConneCT website said it offers “reskilling and upskilling” in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, CDL...
fox61.com
Connecticut's sales tax free week starts on Sunday
HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week. During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
zip06.com
Branford Plaza Sold for $18,950,000 By O,R&L Commercial
O,R&L Commercial is pleased to announce the sale of the Shoreline Plaza, a premier Branford retail shopping center consisting of 77,037 square feet on 7.84 acres, located at 91-103 North Main Street in Branford. The property is located in the heart of Branford’s retail corridor on U.S. Route 1 at...
darienite.com
Access Health CT Subsidized Health Insurance to Be Available Thru 2025 Thanks to New Federal Law
Access Health CT (AHCT), Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, recently announced that state residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced subsidies thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). — an announcement from Access Health CT. The enhanced subsidies, which were set to expire...
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional grocery store chains
With the news of grocery chains like Wegmans and Amazon Fresh making their Connecticut debut, there has been a renewed interest in the the state's supermarkets. Around Connecticut, regional grocery chains reign supreme with stores like Big Y World Class Market and ShopRite being among some of the most recognizable.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation impact on CT, McDonald's recruitment, falling egg prices
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 7 hours ago.
NewsTimes
CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
Connecticut teachers have choices; unions would do well to respect them
Teachers have a variety of reasons for leaving the Connecticut Education Association and hardly find joy in doing so.
NBC Connecticut
Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students
Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Eyewitness News
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Connecticut’s tax-free week
(WFSB) – It’s back to school shopping time and tax-free week is one of the best ways to save some money doing it. Eyewitness News has some tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck on your purchases. It’s that time of year...
