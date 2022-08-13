ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Study: Women on this diet are 33% more likely to break a hip

By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

A two-decade cohort study has found women who follow one particular diet have a higher risk of breaking a hip.

The study, from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, compared vegetarians, pescatarians and meat eaters, and found vegetarian women ages 35 to 69 were 33% more likely to experience a hip fracture than those who regularly ate meat.

Pescatarians and women who only occasionally ate meat did see the same fracture risk, the study, published in BMC Medicine, found.

According to researcher James Webster, the link between lower intake of protein, calcium and other micronutrients with bone and muscle health is often concerning with vegetarians.

"This makes it especially important for further research to better understand factors driving the increased risk in vegetarians," he said, "whether it be particular nutrient deficiencies or weight management, so that we can help people to make healthy choices."

Webster and his colleagues said the study isn't a condemnation of the vegetarian diet, according to MedPage Today.

"Vegetarian diets can vary widely from person to person and can be healthy or unhealthy, just like diets that include animal products," Webster said. He advised women to weigh the pros and cons of the various diets to ensure they're getting proper nutrition for their bodies.

"Hip fracture is a global health issue with high economic costs that causes loss of independence, reduces quality of life, and increases risk of other health issues," study co-author Janet Cade, PhD, said in the statement.

"Plant-based diets have been linked with poor bone health, but there has been a lack of evidence on the links to hip fracture risk," she added. "This study is an important step in understanding the potential risk plant-based diets could present over the long-term and what can be done to mitigate those risks."

———

©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
297
Followers
3K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy