GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud continues his accumulation of preseason honors, after being named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List. Stroud heads into the 2022 season after a career-year in 2021, where he was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and the ACC Midfielder of the Year. Stroud played a critical two-way role for the Blue Devils, scoring four goals and adding four assists, while ranking third on the team in total minutes played at 1,717.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO