Read full article on original website
Related
goduke.com
Stroud Selected to ACC Preseason Watch List
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud continues his accumulation of preseason honors, after being named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List. Stroud heads into the 2022 season after a career-year in 2021, where he was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and the ACC Midfielder of the Year. Stroud played a critical two-way role for the Blue Devils, scoring four goals and adding four assists, while ranking third on the team in total minutes played at 1,717.
goduke.com
Stroud Scores Brace as No. 12 Duke Beats High Point, 3-0
DURHAM – Behind a pair of goals from junior Peter Stroud, the No. 12 Duke men's soccer team defeated High Point, 3-0, in an exhibition on Tuesday night at Koskinen Stadium. Stroud potted two goals in less than six minutes to lead the scoring for Duke, while senior Scotty Taylor added another to seal a victory. Graduate student Eliot Hamill and sophomore Grant Farley spent 45 minutes in net each, recording two saves apiece to secure the shutout.
goduke.com
Fall Camp Continues for Duke Football
DURHAM – Duke football continued its preparations for the 2022 season on Tuesday with its 12th official practice at the Brooks Practice Facility. The Blue Devils worked on team, individual, and situational drills and at the conclusion of practice, head coach Mike Elko spoke to members of the media.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Welcome High Point for Home Exhibition
DURHAM – The No. 12 Duke men's soccer team is set to open play in Koskinen Stadium for the first time this season, hosting High Point at 7 p.m., on Tuesday. The Blue Devils return to action after securing a 1-1 draw against South Carolina on Saturday in the first exhibition of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
ACC Network Announces Fall Olympic Sports Broadcast Schedule
DURHAM – Duke will be featured 12 times on the ACC Network this fall across the four Olympic Sports in the fall sports broadcast schedule announced Tuesday by ESPN. Overall, ACC Network will televise 74 regular season contests in the sports of field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball.
goduke.com
Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
DURHAM – Duke held its first scrimmage of preseason fall camp Sunday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils ran over 100 plays in addition to working on special teams and two-minute drills. After their 11th practice of the year, senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk and junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson addressed the media.
Comments / 0