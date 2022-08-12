Read full article on original website
Related
4 Fermented Foods Nutritionists Say You Can Eat Every Day For A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2022. Prioritizing your gut health is one of the best ways to improve digestion and mitigate bloating and discomfort, and integrating fermented foods into your diet can make a ...
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
Does drinking coffee help you live longer?
Americans drink an estimated 517 million cups of coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association (opens in new tab), making it the most popular beverage in the U.S. other than water. Drinking coffee has been associated with a wide range of health benefits. But will it help you live longer?
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat
Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
studyfinds.org
Japanese children walk differently than other kids — because of their healthy diet
NAGOYA, Japan — Japanese children walk differently than kids from other countries — because of their healthy diet, according to new research. They are among the healthiest in the world, eating raw or just lightly cooked fresh ingredients. Fewer than one in five are overweight and it shows in their gait, say scientists. Their findings have implications for abnormalities like “intoeing” and “outtoeing,” where the feet are not aligned with the legs.
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
AOL Corp
Are naps actually good for you? Here’s what sleep experts say
For kids, naps are usually seen as something to be avoided at all costs. In adults, it can feel like a dream to have time for a nap. Still, plenty of adults manage to squeeze in a midday snooze: Data from Pew ResearchCenter show that, on a typical day, one third of adults take a nap.
I do intermittent fasting and eat keto to try and lose fat while maintaining muscle. A nutritionist said to eat more carbs and fiber.
When you cut carbs but eat in a calorie deficit, your body may break down muscle for energy in workouts, according to nutritionists.
Low-carb diets: an expert explains how they work and if they’re right for you
Low-carb diets fall into one of two broad types: those that lower carbs and raise fat, and those that lower carbs and raise protein. Carbs are a popular villain in diet culture, often used as a catch-all term for any unhealthy-but-delicious fare you might indulge in. Even if you haven’t tried a low-carb eating plan, you’re probably somewhat familiar with the concept of cutting bread, pasta, and potatoes, for weight loss and/or to lower blood sugar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broccoli Versus Spinach: Which Green Veggie Gives You More Nutrients?
Crowning spinach or broccoli as the victor for containing the most nutrients is a tough decision. Ultimately, the choice comes down to many factors.
3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors
While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
WebMD
What to Know About an Enema for Your Child at Home
Enemas can help your child’s chronic constipation when nothing else works. You can do an enema for child at home, but it’s best to get instructions from your doctor before you start. What Is an Enema?. An enema is a procedure where you insert a liquid or laxative...
KIDS・
WebMD
What to Know About Fingernail Infection in Children
If you notice that your child has pain or swelling around their fingernails, they might have a fingernail infection. Fingernail infection in children is a common hand infection that can usually be treated at home. Learn more about the symptoms and causes, as well as how to treat your child’s fingernail infection.
KIDS・
ohmymag.co.uk
Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives
Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
An 8-hour intermittent fasting plan may help you lose more weight and reduce blood pressure, small study suggests
Eating in an 8 hour window and fasting the rest of the day may help people lose weight and improve mood, although it doesn't burn more fat.
AOL Corp
Want to lower your blood sugar levels? Science says to go for a 2-minute walk after eating a meal
If you love ending a meal with a quick walk outside, it turns out the practice is beneficial to more than just your digestive tract. According to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine, even walking for a quick 2 minutes after eating can help reduce blood sugar levels—which, in turn, may lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks
A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
Comments / 1