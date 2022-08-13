ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WTGS

Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
POLITICS
WTGS

South Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 7th, study reveals

South Carolina ranked 4th earliest in the country for peak burnout, according to a recent study. A recent study of just over 4,000 workers across the country by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, was used to determine when workers in a state were most likely to experience peak burnout.
RETAIL
WTGS

Public health officials in SC seek public input on health care needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina public health officials are asking residents to provide input through a survey about what physical and mental health resources matter to them. The state partnered with Live Healthy South Carolina to administer the survey with the mission of improving the quality of life...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTGS

Georgia's eWIC pilot program expanding from paper to electronic

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Officials from the USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services visited Savannah Monday to celebrate the launch of a new program at the Coastal Health District. The new program is called eWIC, and it allows people to use a card similar to a debit card instead...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTGS

South Carolina lawmakers approve near total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies' caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against — sets...
POLITICS
WTGS

DHEC releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — With students and teachers returning to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering guidance to keep campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19. In addition, the update comes after the CDC issued changes to its guidance on Aug. 11.
EDUCATION
WTGS

Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years

HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
HAWAII STATE
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS

