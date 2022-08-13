Bellator 284: Best photos from Sioux Falls
Check out these photos from the fights at Bellator 284 which took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S. D. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
Check out these photos from the fights at Bellator 284 which took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S. D. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0