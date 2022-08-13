ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bellator 284: Best photos from Sioux Falls

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgOL2_0hFYUH6O00

Check out these photos from the fights at Bellator 284 which took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S. D. (Photos courtesy of Lucas Noonan, Bellator MMA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAdpK_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFLNd_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEL04_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1injRs_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJsZq_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdVTF_0hFYUH6O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AH9X_0hFYUH6O00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Whatever Happened to Gigglebees in Sioux Falls?

You might remember the pizza, the arcade, or maybe the cheap ice cream. You might have spent Saturday afternoons there, hiding from the South Dakota winter or celebrating your friend’s 8th birthday. And you for sure remember the tricycle-riding robot coyote that brought you your food. Yes, I’m talking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business

Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 15-hundred-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator Mma#Sanford Pentagon#Combat#Bellator 284
ESPN Sioux Falls

Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions

Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Road construction updates in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV

Turner County Fair starts Monday

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days

There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
KELOLAND TV

The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place

This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Organizers prepare for Turner County Fair

PARKER, S.D (KELO) — Organizers have been busy preparing for the Turner County Fair in Parker, South Dakota. Today, KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke to the fair manager and a vendor for this report about what attendees can expect to see this year. The Turner County Fairgrounds may be...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy